Less than two months after his swearing in for Ward 2, new Norman City Councilman L. David Perry has died, Mayor Breea Clark confirmed Saturday afternoon.
“I have offered my condolences to his family,” Clark said. “We will not be issuing a statement at this time out of respect for his family’s privacy.”
Perry, 60, won his seat after he defeated candidates Matthew Salcido and Andrew Tiffany during the Feb. 2020 election.
Perry came to Norman 42 years ago as a University of Oklahoma student and decided to stay in Norman, where he taught history and government for Norman Public Schools.
The longtime Norman resident set his sights on a variety of issues he planned to tackle as a councilman. At the time of his campaign, Perry said he believed voters should approve tax increment finance districts. He looked for creative revenue sources such as offering competitive internet services to residents as a city utility.
Perry expressed compassion for the homeless during a January forum and hoped to see the city and nonprofits expand their services to the vulnerable population.
Further details of his passing were unavailable.
His departure leaves a vacancy for Ward 2. The City Charter states the council is permitted to call a special election or appoint an interim replacement. Clark has chosen in the past to form a selection committee to fill vacancies. She formed a committee for Ward 5 after Sereta Wilson resigned in July. The committee has to yet make a recommendation.
This breaking news story will be updated.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.