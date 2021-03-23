While one soon-to-be-vacant Norman City Council seat has a candidate ready to swear in, another one remains in limbo.
The Norman City Council was expected to adopt a resolution during its Tuesday night meeting calling for a special election to fill yet another vacancy for Ward 2. However, due to a state law which controls the schedule of elections, city staff pulled the item from the consent agenda, Mayor Breea Clark told the council.
Matt McGarry, who won the seat in the February 2021 election, resigned, stating he would move from Oklahoma to pursue a career opportunity with an Ivy League university. The seat had been vacant after David Perry, who won the Feb. 2020 election for the ward, died last summer. Joe Carter, former Ward 2 councilor, was appointed to fill the remainder of the term until the special election.
Staff reported to the council that it expected to call a June 8 election with an April 12-14 filing period.
“After speaking with the election board it was determined that the only remaining months in 2021 in which the election may be held are September or November,” Clark said. “This is not a decision of the City of Norman. This is a byproduct of preemption at the state level that impacts how we do business at the local level.”
Clark did not state whether she would organize a committee to nominate an appointment for Ward 2 or whether it would pursue a delayed special election. According to the City Charter, the city must call a special election if the seat is not filled within 60 days.
A second exit from the dais was also announced.
Ward 1 Kate Bierman told the council that her last meeting will be April 13. The councilor announced in November 2020 that she would not seek another term due to a decision to purchase a home in Ward 4. Brandi Studley won the seat in the February 2021 election.
“Due to the progress on my house and the way things are moving with that, the second meeting in April will be my last meeting with the timing of putting my house up for sale,” Bierman said. “I don’t want to find myself out of compliance with the charter at any point.”
Bierman said she has been bringing Studley up to speed as much as possible on ongoing projects and duties of her office.
“I will do my April (8) Oversight (Committee) meeting with her, kind of working alongside me before the meeting, and afterwards I will do what I can to download everything in my brain, but of course, it’s not like I’m leaving the city,” she said.
Clark asked staff to ensure that Studley is sworn in during the first meeting in May.
Several items on the consent agenda were adopted, including items for improvements to several parks, the use of tax increment finance funds and municipal complex renovations.
The council approved an amendment to a contract with Crossland Construction Company for a component of the municipal complex renovations project. The cost of the proposed development center is $6.3 million.
The former Norman Public Library, Central building will become the development center, housing all departments included in the development process to create a seamless method for applicants going through that process. The vacating of those departments from other buildings on the municipal complex campus will allow for renovations for a new municipal court building and improvements to the police department, human resources and city hall to address space needs for each department and city function, The Transcript reported previously.
The city could see a new electric bus added to its fleet if a grant application is successful. The council authorized City Manager Darrel Pyle to seek a grant through the Federal Transit Administration’s low and no emissions vehicle program.
More than half the buses in the city’s fleet have “reached their useful life,” according to a staff report. Eight of 13 buses need to be replaced.
The grant could provide a battery-powered bus with a 70% federal and 30% local grant share. The total cost is $925,000. If awarded, the city’s cost would be $277,500.
Two park improvements were also approved.
A second parking lot at Ruby Grant Park will be funded with Community Park Land Development funds and Room Tax funds. The park was opened in Dec. 2020, and a second parking lot would be located along the Interstate 35 service drive to accommodate 36 cars, a staff report shows.
The estimated total for the parking lot is $342,407. The council approved $62,000 from the Room Tax fund and $280,407 from the Park Land Development fund.
Improvements to Legacy Park in the University North Park tax increment finance district will be funded with TIF funds.
The council authorized $104,900 to be spent from the TIF account to pay for repairs at the park, including lighting and electronic equipment. Staff proposed the city use $66,463 from the UNP TIF fund balance along with an additional appropriation of $38,437, for a total appropriation of $104,900, the resolution reads. The UNP BID Board voted unanimously to support the proposal and recommend the additional appropriation from the UNP TIF Fund Balance Reserve For BID expenses.
Prior to the regular meeting, the council convened at 5:30 p.m. in executive session to discuss the purchase of land at the northeast corner of Alameda Street and S. Carter Avenue. No action was taken.
