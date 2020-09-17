The Ward 2 Selection Committee chose Sean Boyd as their candidate to recommend to the Norman City Council to replace the late former Councilman David Perry at its meeting on Thursday.
After two days of interviews, the committee, headed by Gabriel Bird, chose in a 3-2 decision to recommend Boyd over nine other applicants.
Bird said the main thing that stood out to him about Boyd was his willingness to listen.
“Sean was very well-prepared and was very well-versed on a multitude of issues that are facing this city and had drafted well-thought-out answers,” Bird said. “When he ran out of an answer or his research, he was very quick to ask questions and very quick to own up to that and pursue understanding.”
Boyd said he is honored to step in as the interim Ward 2 Councilman and to serve the citizens of Norman.
“My prayers are with the family of David Perry,” Boyd said. “My goal is to continue to carry out the term to honor the work that he had begun and the work that is important to Ward 2 and the City of Norman.”
The committee plans to formally recommend Boyd to the City Council on Sept. 22.
Perry, 60, took office in July and was being treated for a heart condition. He died Aug. 22.
