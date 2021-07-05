Tuesday’s Norman City Council meeting will be a night to welcome two new elected officials and bid farewell to others.
Councilors-elect Ward 3 Kelly Lynn and Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello will be sworn in and begin their two-year terms. Lynn was elected in a runoff against Alison Petrone in April, while Tortorello won the Ward 5 seat during the February election, defeating interim councilor Michael Nash, Billy Davison and Lisa Meyer.
Lynn and Tortorello are both backed by Unite Norman. Tortorello held his first ward meeting July 1, hearing resident concerns about policing issues, big development and partisanship on Tortorello’s Facebook page.
A presentation to recognize outgoing councilors Petrone and Nash appears on the agenda. Petrone has served in the Ward 3 seat since July 2019, while Nash has been in the Ward 5 seat less than a year after the council approved him to replace former Councilor Sereta Wilson.
Following a holiday weekend, no other items are posted for the council meeting.
