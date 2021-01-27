All Ward 5 candidates have agreed to participate in a forum sponsored by the Little Axe Chamber of Commerce at 6:30 pm on Thursday, January 28.
The forum will be conducted via Zoom, and anyone can join via the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85671533447pwd=MG9lVElvNzRocElmaDQ3ZitvR1BqUT09.
Questions will cover topics like communications with constituents, police and fire coverage in Ward 5, stormwater fee and exemptions, campaign litter and eastward encroachment of residential development.
For those who are unable to watch live, a recording of the forum will be available via the City of Norman’s website, and links to the recording will be posted on various social media pages frequented by Ward 5 voters.
