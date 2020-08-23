The Norman City Council Ward 5 Candidate Selection Committee has narrowed down its list of applicants to five finalists with interviews set for Thursday.
Since the resignation of former Norman Ward 5 Councilor Sereta Wilson, the council has been looking for her replacement.
Chair Michael Ridgeway said the committee narrowed the list of applicants from 11 to five on Aug. 20.
“The five finalists selected in the 8/20 meeting are Brandon Clark, James Costello, Maria Kindel, Bruce Jennings and Michael Nash,” Ridgeway said. “The goal at the [Thursday] meeting is to decide on one person to recommend to the Council.”
The meetings and interviews will be open to the public, Ridgeway said. Since these individuals are not seeking employment, City Attorney Kathryn Walker told the committee the Open Records Act does not provide for deliberations to be held in executive session, he said.
“The one caveat is that this Thursday's meeting will be in the Multipurpose Room, and there is a social-distancing issue,” Ridgeway said. “If there are a significant number of people who want to attend, some might need to watch online.”
For citizens wanting to provide comments on the applicants, they can contact City Clerk Brenda Hall so she can distribute those comments to committee members, Ridgeway said.
