City Council incumbent Rarchar Tortorello, who lost last week’s Ward 5 runoff election by 28 votes to Michael Nash, is challenging his opponent’s victory.
Tortorello has asked the Cleveland County Election Board for a recount.
Nash won the April 4 runoff with 984 votes (52.72%) compared to 956 votes (49.28%) for Tortorello, whose term does not expire until the first Tuesday in July, according to the City Charter.
Tortorello told The Transcript his constituents urged him to seek a recount.
“It was a 28-vote difference,” he said. “My supporters have asked, and I owe it to them, to request it in a tight race. They’ve asked for a recount and I’m going to give it to them.”
A request for comment from Nash was not immediately returned Monday afternoon.
Election Board Secretary Bryant Rains said election officials will complete the recount at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the courtroom of Cleveland County District Judge Michael Tupper.
“The recount is done by hand,” Rains said. “I am not sure how long it will take. It was only around 1,800 votes.
“The recount is open to the public as an open board meeting. This is my first one to conduct in my nine years being down here.”
Tortorello defeated Nash in the February 2021 election, but the February 2023 primary vote was split by challenger Cindi Tuccillo. Tortorello received 970 votes, or 40%, while Nash picked up 836 votes or 34.4%.
Tuccillo received 618 votes (25.5%).
Neither candidate received the 50% plus one vote needed to avoid a runoff election.
Nash served as the ward’s councilor when he was appointed to the seat in August 2020 following a vacancy.
The race between Tortorello and Nash was punctuated by two key issues facing the city’s most rural ward — the possibility of new turnpikes and high density, sprawling housing development.
