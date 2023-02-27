When a tornado announced its presence Sunday night, City Council member Rarchar Tortorello did what his instincts told him to do and got busy helping others.
Tortorello represents Ward 5, an area bordered to the north by Robinson Street, to the south by Alameda Street, to the east by 60th Ave. NE, and to the west by 48th Ave. NE.
“My initial reaction after the storms passed on the west side of town was to go out and do what I was trained to do in the military and search, which is to go door to door, assisting individuals in homes, making sure they got out okay “ he told The Transcript on Monday morning.
“Just doing what we were trained to do, as semi-professional first responders.”
Tortorelo is an Air Force veteran who was awarded the Airman’s Medal for heroism involving voluntary risk of life while assigned to 4404th Wing in Saudi Arabia, according to his profile on the city of Norman website.
During his time at Tinker Air Force Base, he was assigned to the 38th Engineering Installation Group, 3rd Combat Communications Group, and the 552nd Air Control Wing between 1993 and 2007, according to the website.
Tortorello wasn’t the only one canvassing the neighborhood Sunday night. Bob Usry, a local plumber, and his wife, Ellen, a city employee, were among those knocking on doors.
“Neighbors working with each other, looking out for each other, checking up on each other. That was the most important thing,” he said.
Tortorello cautioned people to stay off the streets so they don’t get in the way of utility crews, safety crews and CERT teams trying to restore power and remove debris.
He didn’t get any sleep and saw plenty of damage between Robinson and Alameda on 60th Avenue SE
“Tree lines, houses demolished ... some of the older structures, maybe barns, exteriors, the metal buildings,” he said.
“It took a heavy toll on Ward 5. On the corner of the intersection of 60th and Alameda, was probably the heaviest toll I’ve seen so far.”
In Tortorello’s neighborhood, neighbors “were out last night and this morning cutting trees down and clearing the roads.”
“It’s what you would typically see in a tornado scene, downed trees and so forth,” he said. “Things like this always bring back memories for people who’ve been here this long and have lived through these natural disasters.
“It’s the resilience of the Oklahoma people and Norman especially, that we can come out and help each other out and take care of each other.
“That’s the most important thing anyone can say from last night’s experience is that we all looked after each other and we took care of each other.”
