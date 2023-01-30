The incumbent for City Council Ward 5 promises to finish a fight he started to stop turnpikes and crime and fund Norman’s crumbling infrastructure.
Rarchar Tortorello was elected to the ward in 2021 when he defeated Michael Nash. He will again face Nash and a new face, Cindi Tuccillo, in the Feb. 14 primary election. Council terms are two years.
Tortorello, 55, joined more than 200 residents in an Open Meeting Action violation lawsuit against the Turnpike Authority in May and won in district court last month.
The battle isn’t over, and he hopes voters will keep the same fighter on the front lines. Tortorello is the lead plaintiff in another lawsuit against OTA filed last month to force contractors to refund OTA money paid for contracts the judge ruled were invalid.
Next up is an amendment to limit the use of eminent domain powers through legislative action, he said. Tortorello and local attorney Stan Ward have asked lawmakers to draft and support a bill that would require a vote of the majority of landowners whose properties will be taken by a state agency.
“My ability to build coalitions, to find solutions that would benefit both the ward and the city are my primary qualifications to continue doing the job,” Tortorello told The Transcript.
Policies to protect the watershed, rebuild ward bridges and increase police patrols across the city are goals he plans to focus on if elected.
Homelessness is also an issue he will tackle.
Tortorello has said it would be important to have “the right people” serving the city’s Land Use and Transportation Master Plan committee. The committee will weigh in on policies that influence new zoning ordinances among other land use policies.
“I know that people in different wards are with us,” he said of protecting the watershed and rural zoning in Ward 5. “Naturally, they would select folks who would align with us. I know from talking with other council members that they support us. My focus is putting on the right people from my ward.”
Tortorello supports the possibility of a bridge bond after a staff presentation showed several bridges in his ward are on the list to be repaired. He also supported a water rate increase, which would help the city maintain its water supply.
Another issue in Ward 5 is the lack of police patrol. Tortorello said more officers means more money for the department if the ward wants to see more patrol.
He supported an increase to police funding in 2022 after nearly $1 million had been cut from the department’s proposed budget in 2020.
Tortorello said the department is understaffed and requires more officers in a growing city — and that means more funding.
“We are short on officers and we feel the pinch,” he said of the ward’s two patrol officers. “We’re grateful, but for 80 square miles we need at least four in Ward 5. That only happens if we get more officers to come to Norman.”
One of the top issues he plans to address is the homelessness “creeping into Ward 5,” he said.
“We’ve seen it as far west at 24th Avenue and Alameda,” Tortorello said. “If the turnpike comes through, we’ll have all these services, gas stations and restaurants we’re going to see it more in Ward 5.”
Tortorello does not favor a housing-first model that places people in dwellings first before services like addiction recovery are provided.
He favors a “treatment-first” approach through partnerships with non-profit organizations to put the unsheltered “on a path to recovery” and housing.
In his work to process veteran’s benefit claims, he said he encounters homeless veterans and addiction is often cause of their decision not to become housed.
“I see this all the time with veterans, 33-35% of veterans at any given time will raise their hands and ask for help and get their benefits,” he said. “There’s still only a handful of people who want help and it’s a problem.”
He suggested partnerships with local nonprofits to help solve the issue.
“I think providing permanent housing in perpetuity on the taxpayer’s dime, I think it should be in the realm of the nonprofits, too.”
Tortorello said that idea became a “catch 22” when nonprofit organizations were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. He supported the council’s decision to boost funding to those organizations in 2021.
He also supports using some city funds to reunite unsheltered people from other communities with their families.
Tortorello said that while he first ran for City Council as a self-identified conservative, the last two years have taught him the importance of listening to all sides of an issue.
“I am a conservative, I am a Christian,” he said. “I am an American first and that will never change … however sitting in this seat I know the other council members are dug in on their side as well.
“I’m trying to provide an example to everyone that you can’t stay dug into your side, right or left because it’s truly nonpartisan. We have to put aside our political ideology for the people.”
Tortorello is a retired U.S. Air Force Veteran and appeals disability claims for veterans who have been denied benefits.
“I’ve been helping people as a servant for as long as I can remember,” he said. “I will continue to do so no matter what happens on Feb. 14.”
