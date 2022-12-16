Residents who won a lawsuit against the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority last month are launching a new offense in court, local attorney Stan Ward announced at a town hall meeting Thursday night.
Ward represented 260 residents whose court challenged proved the agency violated the Open Meeting Act earlier this month when it announced a $5 billion plan to expand its turnpike system.
The plan includes new toll roads in Norman, one along Indian Hills Road and another south from Interstate 40 through the Lake Thunderbird Watershed to Purcell.
A district judge stated the agency did not sufficiently inform the public of those plans and ruled it was a willful violation of the act.
Ward, the attorney, and Rarchar Tortorello, the Ward 5 City Council member, urged residents to stay the course and sign off on a pre qui tam lawsuit, which allows residents to act as a private attorney general.
The goal is to force the OTA to collect money it paid to engineers and consultants.
Because the OTA’s violation was deemed to be willful, it invalidated any action taken during the meeting – including the award and payment of contracts – Ward said.
“There are a number of steps that have to be taken before you can pursue a qui tam action,” he told about 70 people at Pleasant Hills Baptist Church on Thursday.
“First of all, you have to make a demand on the agency to collect any money unlawfully paid to a third party. You must give that agency the opportunity to take back the money paid over. If it fails to do so, and you have at least 100 citizens who want to go forward with a qui tam suit, you then prosecute the action on behalf of the state, acting in essence as a private attorney general.”
Ward reported that he has “more than exceeded the 100 people” required for the lawsuit.
The legal procedure is not an easy one, he said.
“Qui tam actions are difficult but we are making a demand on the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to to go after the money,” he said.
A letter the attorney sent to OTA on Dec. 7 demanded the agency force contractors to refund as much as $69 million paid in January and February.
Ward’s clients “demand that all the monies paid to these contractors be disgorged and returned to the OTA,” his letter stated.
“We’ve taken step one because we’re serious about recouping any proceeds that have been wrongfully paid,” Ward told meeting attendees.
After a question and answer session was opened, a member of the crowd asked if these lawsuits would stop the turnpike authority’s plans or merely slow it down.
Ward admitted that these lawsuits will “hopefully put the brakes on” in time to pass a constitutional amendment “or some legislation that will make it much more difficult to build these freeways without citizen input,” he said.
The attorney said he hopes to see a law that requires a vote from people within one square mile of any proposed property up for acquisition through eminent domain.
“We’re hopeful we can take it out of their hands and put it back in the hands of the people,” Ward said. “It’s not easy and we know what the challenge is.”
The challenge is the expense, more than $1 million to complete an initiative petition for a state question to be placed on a ballot, he said.
Asking the legislature to pass laws that limit eminent domain is also difficult, Ward said. With the OTA’s plans being approved by Gov. Kevin Stitt, that means lawmakers may think twice about opposing him, he said.
“We all know governors like to give out favors,” Ward said. “The question is, are we able to even get enough votes out of the legislature … if I wanted to please my governor and I’m in the House or Senate in Oklahoma City, I would vote against anything that would allow the people to have a say. I’m afraid that will be part of the pushback.”
Ward said not all legislators are in that camp. He praised Sen. Mary Boren (D-Norman), Rep. Danny Sterling (R-Tecumseh) and Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow) as hard working allies.
Tortorello said turnpikes will force development in his ward and he issued the challenge to stay the course to protect the area’s resources and rural way of life.
“Do we want to take this, for lack of a better word, to the mat?” he asked those in attendance. “Everything about Ward 5 is in jeopardy. This is no different than any other fight. We’ve come this far … all we ask is that you give us your continued faith to know that we’re doing everything in our power.”
OTA spokesperson Brenda Perry Clark said in a statement Friday: "There is not a final order yet in the case and the OTA is still evaluating next steps."
