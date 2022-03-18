Guy Marshall has lived at 7800 Stardust Lane for the last 33 years near Lake Thunderbird. Out of dense trees and bristling brambles, Marshall hewed out a home and a living off the land when he wasn’t at his day job as a brick layer.
Now retired, he is free to do what he loves — to “work on anything” from automotive repair and classic car restoration to welding and fabrication.
On his land is a mobile home, a tiny house where his sons stayed while going through college is now a small office. When he isn’t looking down at a repair, he spots the sunset to the west from his five-acre hilltop and listens to his grandchildren play.
“I was going to live off my property,” he said. “Now, that’s all changed.”
He wonders what it will be worth, but is skeptical if he is forced to sell that it could ever replace his ability to work off the land or the memories his family has made.
“There’s no starting over,” Marshall said. “I’m 62 and I can’t just start over. I built all this myself, the road. Wasn’t anything here.”
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) announced on Feb. 22 a $5 billion, 15-year “Access Oklahoma” plan to expand the state’s toll road system. A new turnpike is planned along Indian Hills Road to connect Moore, Norman and south Oklahoma City while an extension of the Kickapoo Turnpike is planned east of Lake Thunderbird to the south of the city near Purcell.
If completed according to current plans, the proposed toll road would put Marshall and one other home on the opposite side of the toll road from any roads. and Marshall is skeptical that OTA would build an overpass for two people.
All property owners the newspaper spoke to said the turnpike authority had not contacted them by phone or mail about the proposed project. Spokeswoman for the OTA Terry Angiers said it will be at least a year before letters go out to property owners to begin property negotiations in the proposed path.
Retired Oklahoma City Fire Chief Van Hottle lives at 7600 Nutmeg Run, half a mile east of 84th Avenue. He and his father had to saw and bulldoze their way into a home on the rural property in 1997, just a year before the news hit that the turnpike authority planned what it then called the Outer Loop toll road expansion near the lake.
“We are apparently two houses from the north and south road that is going to be just behind [it], and everybody’s wondering on this deal from our end — the only advantage might be to push it closer [west] to 84th,” he said. “That might help us, but it’s not going to help these water issues. It might help the OTA because there would be less properties involved.”
Hottle is not worried only about the water quality of the lake, but possible pollution of an aquifer that feeds wells in the ward for many residents, he said.
“It’s not just that we’re in this [Lake Thunderbird] watershed,” Hottle said. “There’s a major aquifer out here. Every single house out here [is] on wells and that aquifer is about 80 feet deep.”
OTA spokeswoman Jessica Brown said the Turnpike Authority will conduct their own environmental studies concerning the route. Brown said OTA will view all available documents concerning the environment in east Norman.
Further away from the proposed toll road, Chad and Crystal Prince are more concerned about their property value dropping and the loss of wildlife. Deer, waterfowl and other birds are regular guests on their 10-acre lot.
They purchased their home at 7204 Alameda Street in May 2020 during a high market demand for homes.
The Princes have made costly upgrades to what they planned would be their retirement home. They have invested in a new roof, disability upgrades to the master bathroom and improvements to the exterior.
“We haven’t even had this place for a year yet,” Crystal said. “We’ve already put about $50,000 in it since we bought it.”
Ward 5 residents who spoke to the newspaper Wednesday have logged onto the turnpike authority map and measured, foot-by-foot, how close is too close to the proposed toll road that will snake along the east side of the lake and watershed. Most who spoke to the Transcript were unsure where their property would fall — between the path of construction or the path of lowered property values.
The proposed route has not been finalized and could change following the authority’s engineer analysis reports.
“From our understanding, we’re about a quarter of a mile” from the direct path, Crystal said. “It may have changed, who knows?”