Amid accusations of gerrymandering from two conservative City Councilors, Norman residents plan to oppose a committee formed to redraw municipal wards.
The committee redrew boundaries using 2020 U.S. Census data to evenly distribute population for each ward to 16,003 residents within a plus or minus 5% change. If adopted, the boundary will mean Ward 6 will move east by 11 square miles, and Ward 5 councilor Rarchar Tortorello will lose portions of three swing precincts to Ward 6, he said.
Cleveland County Election Board results show precincts 12, 30 and 36 favored Tortorello in the Feb. 2021 election. With those precincts, he won by 347 votes, but the difference of all remaining precinct results show he would have won by 205 votes against incumbent Michael Nash.
Meanwhile, fellow conservative Ward 3 councilor Kelly Lynn will lose a precinct that swept him past the incumbent Alison Petrone in the April 2021 runoff election by 195 votes. Without precinct 27, Petrone would have won by 559 votes.
City council seats are non-partisan, but both Tortorello and Ward 3 Kelly Lynn self-identified as conservatives during their elections.
Committee Chair Aleisha Karjala said the committee was not provided with precinct results. She and the city's geographical systems manager Joyce Green have said the lines were redrawn according to population data. As the committee moved one boundary in a ward, it was necessary to move another to even out the population, Green said Wednesday.
However, Lynn and Tortorello's accusations followed the release of an audio recording from the committee's final meeting on Sept. 9, during which members are heard calling Tortorello “dangerous in many ways” and saying “that should be considered.”
Karjala said Wednesday that she was unaware of the comment, and said it was likely made “off the cuff” and was not a consideration in the committee's decision.
“This is electioneering, this is gerrymandering,” Tortorello alleged Thursday. “I will lose my next election.”
More than two dozen residents in Ward 5 swore at a Town Hall meeting Thursday to make their voices heard in opposition to the new boundary. The Reapportionment Committee will hold a public hearing on proposed boundary changes at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
Lynn was not present at the Thursday meeting, but provided a statement to The Transcript.
“No doubt it is politically motivated, not population motivated,” he said. “They are removing [precinct] 73, which I won with 92% of the vote. They are removing [precinct] 74, which I won with 52.3% of the vote.”
Additional comments on the recording drew ire from Ward 5 residents. Committee members can also be heard bringing relations between the city and the University of Oklahoma into consideration as they considered whether to combine its campus or break it up into more wards.
“Chair Karjala commented that having the university divided into two wards may help to keep the University of Oklahoma happy so they get along with the city well,” the minutes of the meeting state.
Karjala said considering OU's placement in one or more wards could be interpreted as common interest, but the lines were drawn based on population.
The university's “main campus” is in Wards 4 and 7, but the boundary change would place OU's North Base in Ward 8, Green said Friday.
Committee discussion on failed stormwater bond elections drew suspicion from Ward 5 residents that its voting history influenced the decision.
A committee member can be heard saying that breaking up Ward 5 “harkens back to me....a stormwater proposal, and is this [boundary change] going to be a pro or con?” he asked.
The ward soundly defeated a 2019 stormwater bond proposal, when 82% voted no in Ward 5, while the vote was split near 50% in other wards. The ward also opposed the 2016 stormwater bond proposal, which contributed to the 70% citywide no vote.
Some residents shared Ward 5 Cheryl Blake’s concerns, shared at the town hall meeting, that increased stormwater runoff through the area would mean less water soaking into the ground to refill private water wells and pose increased pollution to Lake Thunderbird.
The boundary battle
In the redraw, the northwest portion of Ward 3, north of Rock Creek Road and west from 48th Street to 72nd Street, will go to Ward 8. A portion will be added from Ward 8 to Ward 3 from Rock Creek and 36th east to Interstate 35 and north of Robinson.
Lynn said the proposed new boundary will mean he loses a large swath of homeowners in exchange for renters, he said.
“The part they're adding is heavy renter, and data shows that renters lean largely Democrat,” he said, citing a 2016 Washington Post survey of voters who own or rent.
Following the state legislature's redraw of congressional and state district lines, precincts will also be redrawn, said county election board deputy secretary Bill Pretty. Tortorello said the precinct lines may change, but he will still lose voters to another ward.
Karen Goodchild, who represented Ward 5 on the committee, said she did not understand why the Ward 5 boundary could not have been moved in Ward 7 ahead of land platted for residential development to the southeast.
“I suggested we take Cedar Lane and move it to 7 and shift everything up. The response was, 'We've already got good numbers on everything, so this is where [in Ward 5 to 6] we have to take it. They didn't want to go back and redraw,” she said Thursday. “I was concerned about Ward 3, but I didn't say anything because it's not my ward.”
Some considerations the committee considered included drawing straight lines and boundaries that did not confuse residents as to which side residents reside. The committee sought to draw boundaries along main roads or landmarks like creeks and railroads, Joyce said Wednesday.
Tortorello alleged the Ward 6 boundary did not make sense, because it moved farmland in Ward 5 into a largely urban ward. In his opinion, the new boundary violates the City Charter's provision to group wards according to “common interest.”
‘We would have had these results months ago’
Despite allegations of gerrymandering from Tortorello and Lynn, the pair are not the only councilors who will be impacted by new boundaries.
According to voter records, Ward 8 Matt Peacock, who ran unopposed for his term in 2020, would live in Ward 2 under the proposed boundaries. Peacock declined to comment on this situation.
No other councilors will be displaced, voter records indicate.
The charter allows councilors to keep their seat until their term expires in July 2022 — five months after the February 2022 election for mayor and odd-numbered wards. New boundaries go into effect when they are adopted by council and apply to the next general election, the charter states.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker said the delayed census data due to COVID-19 has complicated the council election cycle.
“In a typical census year, we would have had these results months ago and adopted new boundaries long before the election filing period,” she said in an email.
Staff has recommended the council provide a 30-day notice to the public before the council's public hearing on the proposed boundary changes, Walker said.
The committee's report is subject to council approval.