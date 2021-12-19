Ward 8 City Councilmember Matt Peacock is running for re-election this year for what would be his second term in office but first time campaigning against an opponent.
Peacock, an architect, said that his main reason for running is to make Norman more pedestrian-friendly by making it a more walkable city, improving public transit and heavily focusing on infrastructure and development within the city, he said. He also wants to attract business to the city — another thing he said “all great cities have.”
Along with the past term on the dais, Peacock said residents should vote for him because he believes he brings a significant amount of “institutional knowledge” to the City Council.
“I don’t want to disparage my opponent, but it didn’t seem like he had too much experience not only in municipal government but just in public service in general,” Peacock said. “I’ve served on a dozen boards, I’ve been a planning commissioner here In Norman. I’m a member of leadership Oklahoma City and leadership Oklahoma. … I feel like I’m more in tune with the process. I know where the levers and buttons are that need to make things happen.”
On the issue of policing, Peacock said he “strongly believes in adequate public safety” and voted against reallocating $865,000 from the Norman Police Department to municipal projects back in April of 2021.
But, that’s not to say he isn’t open to changes in how public safety is thought of, he said.
“There are ways that we can improve, and there are certainly some areas I’d like to see some more collaborative problem solving, especially revolving around this mobile crisis unit and our homeless population,” he said. “I think we can all do better. When we look in the mirror and stop saying that we can do better, I think that’s when we really suffer and folly.”
Peacock is up against Unite Norman Candidate Scott Dixon in the Ward 8 City Council Election.