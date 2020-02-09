Campaign finance reports show who’s behind donations to city council candidates and reveal how much candidates raised and spent. The election for council seats in Wards 2, 4 and 6 is Tuesday.
In Ward 2, Andrew Tiffany pulled in the most cash with $6,840 in contributions, followed by L. David Perry who raised $2,091.71 and Matthew Salcido who captured $1,540.57.
Among Tiffany’s largest donors were Bob Hartsock, president of the Commercial Brick Corp. who gifted him $1,500 and James Adair, of Adair and Associates who donated $1,000. Supporters included Sean Boyd of the Chickasaw Nation who donated $500 followed by several business owners who donated between $250 to $500. Tiffany spent $135.24 in print costs.
While Salcido raised $1,540.57, $890.57 of the total accounted for individuals who donated less than $50. Salcido spent $646.47 in expenses, nearly half on print campaign material.
Of Perry’s contributors, the most generous was Jeanette Coker at $500 and an in-kind donation of $214.71. Cynthia Rogers, an OU professor and outspoken critic of the University North Park tax increment finance district, contributed $100. Michael Givel, also an OU professor donated $100 and “Midway” Bob Thompson gave $200 in food for a fundraiser. Perry recorded an unspecified campaign expense of $25 and $203.31 in yard sign and print flyers.
In Ward 4, Gale Hobson did not report campaign contributions or expenses because it is not required until a candidate has accumulated $1,000 in donations or spent $1,000 in campaign expenses.
The incumbent, Lee Hall reported $10,890 with $6,783.21 in campaign expenses. The most expensive campaign deduction was for a $1,994.40 website design and hosting services. Yard signs and mailers topped her expenses.
Most of Hall’s donors contributed no more than $100 but Carol Reames and R. Lynn Rose, a meteorologist donated $500 each.
Ward 6 candidates drew in less money than other wards.
Doug Kalicki loaned himself $50 and collected no other contributions and encumbered no expenses.
Incumbent Bill Scanlon collected $1,000 with $500 from attorney Will Matoon and $250 each from attorney Lindsay Baker and banker Chuck R. Thompson. He reported no expenses.
Elizabeth Jo Foreman raised $1,315 with $500 from her largest contributor, Paul Arcaroli, a noted TIF district critic. Foreman spent $959.86 on her campaign, including $331.69 in copies from King Kopy, $250 from Resistance Consulting, and $235 in yard signs among other expenses.
Ward 8 candidate Matt Peacock, did not draw an opponent but he collected $4,139.00 in funds. Ideal Homes builder Richard McKown contributed $999. He spent $1,439.71. Most of those expenses were $200 or less ($1,215.77) with $223.94 in food for a kickoff party.
Mindy Ragan Wood
366-3544
