The attorney for hundreds of residents suing the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is asking a judge to resolve the case in favor of his clients, based on new statements and evidence.
Attorney Stan Ward filed a motion for summary judgment this week in his lawsuit against the agency in response to additional allegations of willful violations of the state Open Meeting Act, court records show.
OTA unveiled its $5 billion, 15-year long range expansion of the state’s turnpike system — known as the ACCESS plan — on Feb. 22, including two proposed toll roads in the Lake Thunderbird Watershed and one along Indian Hills Road.
Ward filed the lawsuit on behalf of nearly 300 residents in May after allegations that OTA did not sufficiently inform the public of its intentions in meeting agendas from Dec. 2021 until February.
The agency maintains that it has properly informed the public within the law on its meeting agendas, including those from the Dec. 7, Jan. 25 and Feb. 22 meetings. OTA contends the alignments, or interchanges, were not set by the December and January meetings, according to Deputy Director Joe Echelle’s testimony to the court.
Ward argues the alignments were well-defined but the lack of any mention of the ACCESS plan or a Kickapoo Turnpike extension mentioned in those agendas falls short of the open meeting law.
A summary judgment is a final decision by a judge and is designed to resolve a lawsuit before going to court. One party in a case is entitled to judgment by the law, and summary judgment is used in cases where there’s no dispute about the facts.
Ward’s motion filed Monday accuses OTA of stalling the release of details that would have met the law’s requirements. The February meeting press release was sent while that “meeting was underway,” during Gov. Kevin Stitt’s speech, the attorney alleged.
Ward noted that Stitt spoke during the agenda item “director’s report,” which did not include details of the report and has not for the past two years.
The Feb. 22 press release in Ward’s court exhibits used past tense language which reported on the meeting. The exhibit also shows a photo of the governor speaking with reporters following the meeting.
The ACCESS site with route details went live at 11 a.m. that day after the meeting was in progress, Ward noted.
OTA responds
OTA Spokeswoman Brenda Perry Clark, in response to allegations the agency kept the public in the dark about the turnpike plans, said an advisory was sent to the media on Feb. 18. She noted a second release was sent after the meeting, a regular practice.
“Governor Stitt spoke at the OTA’s February 22, 2022, Board meeting to help announce the ACCESS Oklahoma Program,” Clark’s email read Tuesday. “His attendance at the meeting was made public several days prior to the meeting via an OTA press advisory dated February 18.
“That advisory stated Governor Stitt would join Secretary Gatz to highlight a new, comprehensive, long-range plan for the turnpike network. The ACCESS Oklahoma Program announcement was made as part of the Director’s Report because it is just that – a report. No board action is taken as part of the Director’s Report.”
Clark stated the route map was not released until the Feb. 22 meeting, but that officials had been working on the routes before.
“OTA’s staff was working on the OTA’s 15-year, long-range plan before December 7, 2021, when the plan was first publicly announced,” her email read. “That is to be expected because it is necessary for staff to undertake certain planning and preliminary work before it advises the Board or requests the Board take action on any matter. The Open Meeting Act does not apply to the OTA’s administrative staff and their planning activities.”
Clark said OTA Director Tim Gatz mentioned “new alignments” during his Dec. 7 director’s report, which is not an actionable item by the OTA board.
“Specifically, he (Gatz) described a long-range plan that addresses congestion in the I-35 corridor in South Oklahoma City by generally describing routes that would complete the Oklahoma City Outer-loop as well as a turnpike connection in the vicinity of Purcell.
Gatz serves as state transportation secretary and OTA director.
Board members, residents clueless
Ward called the OTA board an “asleep-at-the-wheel rubber-stamp board who condoned the “arrogant, intentional, and willful non-compliance, as practiced by [OTA] Director Tim Gatz,” his motion to the court read.
Three board members who testified during depositions told the court that they “did not even receive any word before the Feb. 22 meeting about ACCESS Oklahoma or any proposed Kickapoo Turnpike Extension,” Ward wrote. The board members who were deposed included Chairman Gene Love, Vice Chairman John D. Jones, and finance committee Chairwoman Dana Weber.
“Notwithstanding its knowledge of the routes, the OTA did not notify or invite any of the more than 600 owners with property in such paths to attend the ACCESS rollout or have the opportunity to ask questions or protest,” Ward wrote.
Who knew?
Ward also claims that OTA officials met with city officials from Purcell, Noble, Moore, Norman and Newcastle before the January meeting to win support.
Cleveland County Commissioner Rod Cleveland’s affidavit indicated that he did not know the exact route of any turnpike project prior to Feb. 22, but said following the Dec. 7 meeting, he provided a verbal statement of support for a long-range turnpike program.
Ward wrote “various city and county officials” attended the December, January and February meetings even though they did not routinely do so before.
As reported by The Transcript in March, Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary told the council he was unable to learn more details following the Dec. 7 announcement that OTA would “unveil a massive” plan until the February meeting.
During depositions, Ward asked Echelle if all government officials from Moore, Norman, Purcell, Newcastle and Noble were all aware of the ACCESS plan by Jan. 25.
“It wasn’t branded as that iin January, but I don’t know about all of their government officials, but the ones we had met with were aware, yes,” Echelle’s testimony read.
Allegation of altered agendas
Ward also contends OTA modified its January and February agendas on Feb. 13 and Feb. 23 respectively, and that it re-uploaded additional pages to those meeting agendas sometime between May and October, after the lawsuit had been brought against the agency.
The enlarged, altered agenda documents demonstrate the details of the plan to build turnpikes in Norman without any mention of Norman, Ward alleged. He referred to the documents in the packets which mention the two $1.8 billion turnpikes. From those documents, Ward contends it listed the 29-mile south extension turnpike – east side — from the Kickapoo Turnpike south to I-35 near Purcell. The east-west connector is also described as 18 miles from I-44 in the Tri-City area to the new south extension east of Oklahoma City and that both projects total $883 million, he wrote.
Ward asked the court how OTA could claim the routes were unknown but at the same time contained specific details in the documents it later added to the agenda.
“It begs the question, if the OTA had not in fact figured out the proposed Kickapoo Extension routes before the Jan. 25 meeting, as it contends, how in the world had it determined the length of the two Kickapoo Extension pieces or such a specific estimated cost budget for them?”
Ward also pointed to the dozen contracts awarded for the ACCESS plan during the February meeting contain no mention of Kickapoo Turnpike extensions. Among them is a $4.9 million contract awarded to Poe & Associates for program management that lists “long range turnpike improvement and expansion plan.”
Last week, OTA spokeswoman Jessica Brown stated staff uploaded pages signed by the director and deputy director to signify the meetings occurred. On Friday, Clark told the Transcript the pages were a routine procedure to archive agendas.
“The entire packet was uploaded to the OTA’s webpage (PIKEPASS.com) prior to the board meeting(s),” Clark wrote. “Nothing was added to the packet after the board meeting. What was uploaded after the meeting was to the archive section of OTA’s website where all past agendas and minutes are kept for historical purposes.”
The allegation of altered agendas and the delayed release of the details to the public during and after the meeting constitute a willful violation, Ward stated in his motion to the court.
The attorney has said willful violations carry criminal punishment, up to a $500 fine and one year in the county jail and that OTA would be “forced to start all over.”
The motion for summary judgment should be granted because the requirement to demonstrate evidence “of undisputed facts on some or all material issues” had been met, Ward outlined in his motion.
“Not to put too fine a point on it, but it’s unquestionably clear from the statute — Oklahoma wants an ‘informed citizenry,” Ward wrote. “The OMA was enacted for the public’s benefit and is to be construed liberally in favor of the public.”
Ward cited a ruling in his lawsuit against the City of Norman in 2020 when he represented the Fraternal Order of Police following the City Council’s June 2020 decision to reallocate nearly $1 million in funding from the Norman Police Department.
The district court’s ruling that the city was guilty of a willful violation of the OMA was unanimously upheld by the Oklahoma Supreme Court, the Transcript reported.
“The policy of the Act,” justices agreed, “is defeated if the required notice is deceptively worded or materially obscures the stated purpose of the meeting,” Ward quotes in his motion to the court.
“Oklahoma wants its citizens to have an understanding of its government and not be kept in the dark,” the attorney wrote. “Defendants ignored the statutes and case law dealing with openness in government to pursue a course of action to spend $5 billion over 15 years on turnpikes that, by necessity, take private property and cause massive relocations of property owners.”
Commented
