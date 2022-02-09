All but one ward race was decided Tuesday, with incumbents winning Wards 2, 6 and 8 and the Ward 4 race headed to an April 5 runoff.
Ward 2 Lauren Schueler, Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman and Ward 8 Matthew Peacock will all return to the dais after being re-elected Tuesday night.
In Ward 4, Gale Hobson and Helen Grant advanced out of the four-way race to move on to the April 5 runoff.
Ward 2
Incumbent Ward 2 Councilor Lauren Schueler won re-election Tuesday night, taking nearly 60% of the vote over challenger John Argo.
Schueler received 59.16% of the vote compared to Argo’s 40.84%. Schueler was appointed to the Ward 2 seat in mid-2021 after former Ward 2 Councilor Matt McGarry resigned.
“I feel incredibly humbled to have the support and backing from the Ward 2 residents,” Schueler said Tuesday. “Being the appointed council member was one thing, but I’m very grateful to have the ward elect me as their representative. I look forward to working towards our shared goals over the next two years and hope to bring back some stability to our council seat.”
“I also want to thank the many volunteers, supporters, forum organizers and engaged citizens for making this campaign possible. This really is a team effort and we get better policy working together. I’m ready to dig in and continue the work.”
Argo said he is thankful for the people who voted and made their voices heard. Despite not winning, he looks forward to working with Schueler and the next mayor to fix Ward 2’s most common issues, he said.
“(Whoever is) mayor, we’re going to fix some of the problems that I ran into on the trail, and well, just, I’m here to help,” Argo said.
Ward 4
Ward 4 candidates Helen Grant and Gale Hobson will advance to the April 5 runoff after none of the ward’s candidates received more than 50% of the vote Tuesday.
Grant received the most votes in the four-way race, nabbing 37.98% of the vote, while Hobson received 33.43%. Doane Harrison received 17.9% of the vote and Teresa Borum received 10.69%; neither will advance to the runoff.
“Hard work still counts,” Hobson said. “I have met so many really wonderful citizens during the last 90 days of campaigning door to door, and I really am honored to be in the runoff, which, of course, culminates on April 5.”
Hobson said she looks forward to continuing her campaign and talking to voters to sell her vision for Ward 4.
Grant and Harrison did not immediately respond to The Transcript’s requests for comment Tuesday night.
Borum said though she lost, she is happy she had a platform to voice her vision for Ward 4 and hopes the next councilor will fight to make Ward 4 a better place for all residents.
“I ran to bring focus to the fact that when candidates look at Ward 4, they don’t see the residents — they only see the homeless,” Borum said. “So, everything that a candidate does for the residents needs to become second to the needs of the homeless. I believed, and I still believe that we can help the homeless and also protect the interests of the taxpaying residents in Norman.”
Ward 6
Preliminary election results cast incumbent Elizabeth Foreman as the clear winner with 53.54% of the votes against challenger Alexander Torvi’s 46.46%. Votes totalled 4,182 with 2,239 cast for Foreman and 1,943 for Torvi.
Foreman said she was humbled by the support.
“I am completely humbled by the results of this election,” she said. “So many people turned out to vote and that makes me so happy to see so many people engaged with local government.”
In addition to thanking her family and voters, she also thanked her opponent.
“Thank you to Mr. Torvi’s willingness to serve his community,” she said.
Torvi said he was proud of his campaign and all that he learned on the trail.
“I wouldn’t trade meeting and listening to so many Ward 6 residents for anything,” he said. “Such a rewarding experience and I made so many friends. As a 30-year small businessman who makes a living with my hands, I branded myself as a common sense, blue collar conservative. I look forward to staying involved, and helping to steer our community we love to a promising future.”
Ward 8
Ward 8 Matt Peacock will return to the dais after a narrow victory over challenger Scott Dixon Tuesday.
Peacock earned 52.46% of the vote over Dixon, who earned 47.54%, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. The Transcript could not call the Ward 8 race until all nine precincts had been counted.
Peacock did not immediately respond to request for comment after the results came in Tuesday night.
Peacock, a local architect, ran his campaign on a history of being pro-development and a continued vision of development going forward. He said a lack of civility toward opposing viewpoints needed to be addressed if the city is to solve issues.
While both Peacock and Dixon supported public safety in their campaigns, Dixon set himself apart from Peacock by more openly speaking in favor of funding the Norman Police Department. Both candidates said they favored a housing-first approach to addressing homelessness in Norman.
Dixon, a pharmaceutical sales representative, spoke highly of Peacock after the results came in Tuesday night.
“Matt did a great job, Matt’s a great guy. Obviously, I wish I would have won,” he said, adding that he and Peacock did a good job keeping their race respectful.
Following the results, Dixon thanked his voters for their support, encouragement and ideas. He also thanked residents who didn’t vote for him — he said the race was a learning experience.
Dixon said he’ll now support Peacock in representing Ward 8.
“Anything he needs, I’m here to help him,” he said. “I really like the guy. I never had any animosity towards him — we actually get along really well.”