Several options for water rate and connection fee increases are on the table for council approval ahead of voter consideration.
The Norman City Council at its Tuesday night study session reviewed a 2016 study on the city’s connection fees and weighed new considerations in an updated version of the study. Ahead of proposed improvements to the city’s water and wastewater systems, Raftelis Financial Consultants recommended increases to connections for new development based on the most common-sized water meter — 3/4” — in light of three proposed plans to increase water supply.
Since May 2020, city utility staff have made several presentations on the need for a water rate increase, the last of which was approved by voters in 2015. The proposed increase would help pay for big-ticket items like a $14 million automatic meter infrastructure system and a well blending plant at a cost between $14 and $16 million, The Transcript reported.
The plant would use both groundwater and surface water sources to ensure that minimum distribution system chlorine residual levels are maintained, The Transcript reported.
While the council did not reach a consensus on several proposed plans to increase connection fees, it does hope to have a proposed water rate increase to voters in April. Water rate increases must be adopted by voters, but connection fees on new development are subject to council approval.
Raftelis in 2016 recommended a fee increase despite two then-recent rate hikes. Norman raised the combined water/wastewater connection charge of $850 in 2007 to $1,075 — effective on Aug. 1, 2015. It then raised the combined fees again, effective Aug. 1, 2016, to $1,275 for the most common-sized connection.
The city obtains its water from Lake Thunderbird, Oklahoma City, and relies on city-owned wells for its water supply, Utilities Director Chris Mattingly said.
The first plan would rely on indirect potable reuse water in Lake Thunderbird for which an increase in connection fees should total $3,180. A second alternative would be to purchase more water from Oklahoma City which would raise the fee to $2,010. The third option would be to drill additional wells which would warrant increasing the fee to $2,150, according to the presentation.
Mattingly said treating water for discharge into Lake Thunderbird would help maintain it, but because Midwest City and Dell City use the lake for its water supply, Norman would have to get both cities’ permission to proceed.
A second barrier is that the lake is legally considered “an impaired lake,” Mattingly said. He noted increased pollutants from stormwater runoff discharge from Moore, Oklahoma City and Norman.
In particular, phosphorus and nitrogen drain from yards into the lake — levels of which would have to decrease before the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality would allow further programs. Discharge from wastewater plants are not currently allowed, Mattingly said.
“It’s a tall order,” Mattingly said.
Of all three proposed plans, the potable reuse water plan would trigger the highest connection fee rate increase. However, it would be a sustainable long-term option by extending the life of the lake, he said.
Purchasing additional water from Oklahoma City posed the lowest increase to connection fees because it did not require new infrastructure.
“Oklahoma City option is the easiest. You just dial up and start tweaking. Our vault will take up to five or six MGD [million gallons per day],” Mattingly said. “We’re currently buying one MGD. We could go get four or five additional MGD by saying we want it.”
While Mattingly did not have a cost estimate for additional wells in the bedrock sandstone aquifer, the Garber-Wellington Aquifer, he noted that the city spent $12 million on 10 wells.
“You could drill a well a year, or every two years,” he said.
During the council’s retreat in July, Mattingly proposed water rate increases, but those are subject to change if the council approves increases to connection fees.
While not set in stone at the time, the utility department proposed an increase of the $7.50 base fee to $9.50 and from $3.35 for 0-5,000 gallons to $4.35. He noted 73% of bills account for this bracket.
Customers who use more water would pay an additional $8.40 for 6,000 gallons to $21 for 15,000 gallons, according to the presentation in July.
The presentation did not include new specific water rates against proposed connection fee increases. It did include an estimated $4 million in revenue from a water rate increase that averaged between $3 to $8 additional on a bill using 5,000 gallons or less for the next 10 years.
Following the presentation, Raftelis Senior Manager Todd Cristiano said connection fee increases do not necessarily promise to offset the need for water rate increases.
“It’s not a one-for-one,” he said. “Just because you raise connection fees doesn’t mean you can bring the rate down. There are a lot of factors – capital needs, or if growth goes away. The reality is that Norman seems like it’s a desired place to live. People live and build here regardless of whether you’re tacking on a $1,000 tap fee.”