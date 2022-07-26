Money for affordable housing, a lawsuit settlement and rising water treatment costs are on the agenda for the Norman City Council’s regular Tuesday meeting.
The city’s water department is feeling the pinch when it comes to chemicals used to treat drinking water, Norman Utilities Director Chris Mattingly said Monday.
The council will be asked to approve several contracts for the purchase of those chemicals, which Mattingly said are up by an average of $250,000.
“Most of the cost increases are due to transportation costs,” Mattingly said. “We spend roughly $1,000,000 annually on chemicals but it is dependent on how much water we make. Last year, we produced 3.6 billion gallons of water and spent just over $1,000,000. We are estimating that the overall net increase of chemical cost in chemicals will be roughly 25% or $250,000. If we produce 3.8 billion gallons like we did in FYE21, the chemical costs could be $350,000 higher than the $1 million.”
The council will be asked to allocated $140,000 in affordable housing initiatives in two contracts — one for $100,000 to the Norman Affordable Housing Corporation, and a second for $40,000 to the Cleveland County Habitat for Humanity.
Both contracts are for the acquisition of property to offer low-cost housing. Both contracts with the NAHC and Habitat for Humanity were recommended by the Community Development Block Grant Policy Committee, a staff report reads.
The city will be notified if the organizations identify a potential property to purchase and provide with documentation, including an appraisal report.
NAHC purchases houses, lots or duplexes debt-free and then reinvests a portion of the rent to purchase more, Norman Housing Authority Director Karen Canavan told The Transcript in November 2020, when the council approved $653,820 in November 2020 to help build three, three-bedroom homes. That partnership included NAHC and the Community Development Housing Organization.
NACH managed those properties.
A right-of-way agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will mean a long stretch of sidewalk will be completed from Legacy Park to the Max Westheimer airport and University North Park business district, a staff report indicates.
The “Flood Avenue path” will provide a 10-foot wide concrete sidewalk on the west side of Flood and along the south side of Tecumseh Road. Construction is hoped to begin by next summer, the staff report reads.
The cost of the project is $1.6 million, with only $146,484 payable from a federal grant. Most of the funds will be allocated from the Norman Forward Sales Tax Fund and the Capital Fund, the staff report indicates.
In other business, the council will be asked to approve $37,500 in a class action lawsuit settlement agreement between the city, Central Square Technologies and Laura Dougherty. The 2020 lawsuit erupted after a data breach of payment information among several municipalities, including Norman.
The utility payments were made to the tech company beginning Jan. 1, 2017. Central Square did not make the announcement of the breach until October that year.