Thanks to the conservation efforts of customers, water storage tanks are now near normal operating levels.
City water officials thank residents for their cooperation during the system recovery.
Thursday afternoon, freezing temperatures caused a burst pipe and damage to water treatment process components. The system outage lasted 11 hours, causing low water pressure while water was supplied from city well fields and water tanks.
Following the outage, customers reduced water usage from 16.2 million gallons a day on Wednesday to 14.7 million gallons a day on Friday, allowing the city water storage tanks to refill faster than anticipated.
While normal water use may resume, customers are encouraged to remain water wise as the potential for water line breaks continues as pipes thaw around town.
