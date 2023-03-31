The City of Norman and its community partners are hosting a series of events in April, in an attempt to share knowledge and resources that protect the environment.
“Green Norman Eco Month” is an annual celebration of the earth and environment each spring. With five events happening in April, there are plenty of opportunities for residents to help enhance and preserve Norman’s water and green spaces.
A watershed cleanup is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Colonial Estates Park, 1641 E. Lindsey St.
Michele Loudenback, the city of Norman’s environmental and sustainability manager, said the event is an opportunity for people to make a direct impact on drinking water.
“We’re excited because there’s a tributary to Bishop Creek, which is one of the major creeks in our city of Norman,” Loudenback said. “Eventually, it will empty into the Canadian River, which then makes its way to Lake Eufaula where other people drink it.”
Michelle Chao, Norman stormwater program specialist, said about 70% of Norman’s stormwater goes to Lake Thunderbird.
“Then the west and south side of the city flows to the Canadian River, which goes to Lake Eufaula as the drinking water for that community,” she said.
Stormwater doesn’t get treated in Oklahoma. Chao said anything rainwater picks up in the watershed, including trash and dog poop gets carried to the nearest body of water.
The importance of keeping trash and other pollutants out of the watershed is twofold, she said.
“One, it keeps our water cleaner and makes Lake Thunderbird a much better place to recreate, and two, it’s a lot easier for our treatment plant when we’re pulling out water for drinking,” she said.
Loudenback added it’s important to remember the difference residents can make with the visual beauty of local parks.
The city looks to beautify the area to prepare for an Artful Inlet installation to occur April 6-7 at Colonial Estates Park.
According to the city’s website, April 6 will be an all day event, with activities occurring from 10 a.m. to noon. It will allow attendees to learn about native plants, create seed bombs to increase natural plant numbers, or watch artists create their public art pieces.
“I fell in love with this collaboration between the arts community and the environmental community using beautiful public art with an environmental message,” Loudenback said. “This year’s theme is ‘Make Pollution History.’”
Loudenback said the installation is a collaboration with the Norman Arts Council. Members from the council and the environmental community get together to selects winning art works.
Over two days, the Environmental Services Division works with artists to get pieces installed on infrastructure, she said.
“It will be on parts of the trails, some bench areas and also on infrastructure that you typically don’t see as beautiful, which is wastewater infrastructure,” Loudenback said.
A do-it-yourself Vermicompost Workshop starts at 6 p.m., April 17, at the Norman Development Center, 225 N. Webster Ave, according to the city’s website. Registration, available on the site, is limited to 10 participants.
Loudenback said registration is limited to ensure adequate interaction and the Oklahoma Compost and Sustainability Association. Attendees can build their own compost bins, and each participant will leave with a bin full of worms and materials to use in their own gardens.
On the morning of Earth Day, April 22, from 9-11 a.m. at William Morgan Park, 1701 Schooner Drive, the city will host an event to plant native and drought-tolerant plants in two new rain gardens.
Shovels and gloves will be provided.
The Norman Earth Day Festival returns from noon to 5 p.m. April 23 at Reaves Park, 2501 Jenkins Ave.
Loudenback said the festival has been a Norman tradition for more than 20 years on the Sunday closest to Earth Day. This year, it takes place at Reaves Park. She said the city looks forward to this year’s affair, following the Norman Forward projects there.
“There will be a stage with live music, and we’re going to present the ‘Water is Worth it’ poster contest winners from area elementary schools,” she said.
The James O. Harp Environmental Recognition Award will be presented to Amanda Nairn at the festival.
Nairn, a Norman resident since 1993, is an active volunteer for the Norman Environmental Control Advisory Board and the Watershed Restoration Incorporated nonprofit.
Nairn said it’s an honor to receive the award named after Harp, who served on the board.
“We formed a great friendship, and he was a really important voice on the board, because he came from a business perspective,” she said.
In the late ‘90s and early 2000s, Nairn said she worked at Little River Zoo. That was the start of her interest in the environment.
When she had her daughter and became a stay-at-home mom, that created a desire to lead workshops to convert plastic drums into rain barrels. Zairn received a grant from Jefferson Elementary School, where her daughter was at the time, to rehabilitate their outdoor classroom and help with a plant control student group.
Zairn said Norman is unique because a large faction of the population cares about the environment.
“I’m happy to be a part of that and be on the cutting edge of things,” she said. “I’m proud to live here for that reason.”
