The bridal couple wondered whether the “first look” would be right for them.
Would the groom feel less moved if the couple saw each other for the first time before the walk down the aisle?
After much soul-searching, Ben and Anna Noble decided to try the newish trend. Norman photographer Michelle Valantine was there to capture the moment.
“When he turned around and saw her, he just started jumping up and down,” Valantine said.
An estimated 2.24 million couples will be jumping into marriage this year.
Embracing everything from purely classic to pretty crazy, couples are plunking down $20,000 to $40,000 to get hitched. In Oklahoma, costs average a more reasonable $13,800, with the venue gobbling up most of the budget.
The peak wedding season runs June through October, with September and October the most popular in Oklahoma because of the milder weather.
A-line to see-through
Boho wedding gowns are big, big, big right now in Norman and beyond, said bridal consultant Savanna Dillingham.
Boho dresses convey a mixture of hippie, ethnic and gypsy styles constructed of natural, flowy fabrics.
Bohemian dresses show off dramatic sleeves, lace and vintage-like details upon free-flowing silhouettes. Details include ruffles, beading and appliques.
Dillingham said brides are also looking for more fitted dresses with modern lace.
“Mesh is really in, with the see-through bodice,” said Dillingham, a consultant who also manages Bella Rose Norman.
Brides are also wriggling into A-line dresses featuring deep plunges in the front and open backs, she said.
Simple, clean gowns with square necklines and a dash of detail are popular, too.
Also, longer trains with a baby’s breath of detail are catching the imagination of many brides today, Dillingham said.
Along with long gowns, raised hemlines are enjoying some popularity. Lengths include mini, midi, ankle and high-low designs.
Wedding gown prices vary. But average prices range from $280 to $1,650, with great swings up and down.
For parents of the bride with money to burn, wedding dress designers include Vera Wang (starting around $7,900), Oscar de la Renta (starting around $8,000) and Carolina Herrera (starting around $5,000).
Beautiful options await brides with demure pocketbooks, too. Dillingham mentioned two popular designers offering more reasonably priced selections. Designer Justin Alexander features minimalist looks starting around $1,600. And Lillian West is showing boho, as well as airy A-line styles, starting around $1,400.
Buckle up, baby
Kim Kardashian recently slinked onto the red carpet, wearing a little white number primed to influence night glam and wedding dresses.
The queen of minimalism wore a long, form-fitting gown with a plunging neckline. Kardashian embellished the look with multiple necklaces of pearls, diamonds and a silver cross. The bodice of her dress was secured by six sparkly buckles on bra-style straps.
Dillingham said today’s bride is incorporating such couture looks for her special day.
“Girls like trendy,” said Dillingham. “They want looks that are like red carpet ready, with a reasonable price.”
Five spirited ideas
Relaxed wedding trends and outdoor venues go hand-in-hand with playful wedding dresses. Hang onto your train. Here are a few of the latest fun trends.
Barbiecore trend –
- Think tight, and hot, hot pink, influenced by an upcoming flick about the less-than-perfect Barbie getting kicked out of Barbieland.
Underwater theme –
- Yes, underwater weddings are a thing.
Circus performers –
- Just make sure the horses perform last.
Casino theme –
- Roll the dice and stack those cards.
Carnival food –
- Instead of fancy, expensive fare, some weddings feature carnival food.
Flowers
Classic, classy white roses grace many of today’s weddings, said Devonne Carter, owner of Betty Lou’s Flowers and Gifts in Norman.
There are also a lot of white-and-green floral selections, as well as white and blush roses.
The garden look is another very popular floral selection, she said. Like roses, the garden look coordinates well with everything from the simple A-line gown to the boho gown.
“When we have a garden look we actually get Oklahoma flowers that are grown in Oklahoma gardens and farms,” Carter said.
The trend is pale right now, she said. Vibrant colors are also popular but pale is a bigger trend for flowers in Norman and beyond.
Brides really need to visit a florist at least two months before the wedding, she said. Crop failures and related supply issues sometimes pop up. So, meeting with the florist early increases the odds of getting just what the couple envisions.
Most couples spend around $700 to $2,500 on their wedding flowers, according to Wedding Wire.
Best photos ever
Photographers’ approaches to capturing the best wedding photos are as individual as their own personalities.
So, how do photographers get that natural, not stiff, happy look from couples?
“I think every couple is stiff when they first start. They’re wondering how do I do this? How do I stand? What do I do with my hands? It’s all very stiff and robotic at first,” Valantine said.
She likes to initially pose the couple.
“Then I tell them I want them to move their hands, start talking to one another and relax into it,” Valantine said. “They’ll start laughing, start joking with each other.”
Before long, the couple is relaxing with each other rather than concentrating on the photographer.
Dylan Johnson takes an entirely different approach.
He arrives at the shoot with minimal equipment. He has no book of Pinterest poses and no poses planned in his head.
“I sort of point my camera. I go, ‘Alright, are you guys ready?’ and I point my camera at people and kind of see what happens,” he said.
“I like to hit the ground running. Like, ‘Hey, how you doing? What you been doing? How’s this spot right here? You guys ready? Let’s go,’” said Johnson. “That way they don’t have too much time to think about what they’re going to do. We just kind of hang out.”
The Norman photographers like to shoot in the golden hour. That’s about an hour before sunset and the first hour after sunrise, when the light is warm and perfect.
Valantine recommends paying attention to where guests are seated or standing, so half the guests are not in the shade and the others in the sun.
She also suggests heel stoppers as wedding day must-haves. The plastic devices attach to the heel so they don’t sink in grass or get damaged in gravel.
Brides can arm themselves with longer veils to guard against Oklahoma’s notorious wind, Valantine said. When the wind comes sweeping down the plains, she said the short veils get whipped around.
Before booking a photography shot, each couple needs to review the photographer’s photo gallery and talk to the photographer to see how visions match up.
Photo costs vary wildly. Couples might be able to book a one-hour shoot for about $500 or $400 hourly for long sessions. Some photographers offer packages that run around $1,500 to $2,000 and up.
“My best advice, is keep calm. I know bridal appointments are super stressful,” said consultant Dillingham. “Because you come in nervous, not knowing what style you want, but just know that your bridal consultant is your biggest cheerleader.”
She said wedding pros just want the experience to be fun.
Carter, who is a marriage counselor as well as a florist, said the wedding is the icing on the cake.
“You will not remember the exact flowers you had. Or the exact color of the pew markers,” she said. “That is not as important as working on your marriage.”
