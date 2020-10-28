Ice storms and power outages have shut down schools and public facilities across Norman this week.
Keep up with adjusted hours and closures around Norman during this week's storms here. This list will be adjusted as updates are released.
City of Norman
Norman has rescheduled its Tuesday City Council meeting for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. Wednesday’s municipal court session is canceled due to power outages.
Cleveland County Courthouse and Sheriff’s Office
The sheriff’s office and the courthouse and offices are closed Wednesday due to the inclement weather.
Norman Public Libraries
All Norman library branches opened at noon on Wednesday.
Norman Public Schools
All school sites are closed Wednesday. The district is not holding remote learning Wednesday because of power outages across the city.
NPS has not yet announced plans for Thursday. Updates are available at the district’s site at bit.ly/2TKXT5H.
Norman North High School has canceled its annual Spooktacular event due to the weather, and will be considering alternate dates.
University of Oklahoma
OU’s Norman campus is closed Wednesday; the university is not holding remote classes Wednesday either. OU has not yet announced plans for Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.