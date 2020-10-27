Tuesday saw nearly 30,000 Norman residents lose their power due to the brutal ice storm ravaging swaths of southern and central Oklahoma, according to OG&E.
Some Cleveland County residents spent the day without power. According to data from poweroutage.us over 31,000 people in the county lost power on Tuesday.
OG&E had over 1,000 linemen, tree trimmers and assessors out trying to restore power to parts of Oklahoma without electricity.
Despite these efforts, OG&E officials could give no time estimate as to when power would be fully restored to the area. Due to this fact, Norman Public Schools has cancelled all classes on Wednesday because of citywide power outages.
The University of Oklahoma will also be closed on Wednesday due to the inclement weather.
The high on Tuesday was 32 with total ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.3 of an inch possible, the National Weather Service said. Tuesday night freezing was expected to continue up until 2 a.m. with new ice accumulation of around a 0.1 of an inch possible.
Wednesday it is supposed to warm up, but rain is still in the forecast. According to the NWS, Wednesday will see a high near 40 with north wind of about 8 to 11 mph.
“Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible,” the NWS said of the Wednesday forecast.
The Norman City Council meeting has also been rescheduled to Thursday due to the current weather situation.
