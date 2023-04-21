A weekend of Earth Day activities kicks off today with two events, including one at Lake Thunderbird State Park that includes a morning of cleanup followed by an afternoon reconnecting with nature.
The event starts at 9:30 a.m. and lasts until noon. The park is located at 13101 Alameda Drive.
Lake Thunderbird, along with nine other state parks, is teaming up with the nonprofit Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, which will provide trash bags and gloves to all guests.
“Oklahoma has more than 30 gorgeous state parks, and we have to do our part to make sure they are here for the next generation,” said Shelly Zumwalt, executive director of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreational Department. “I’m proud to invite our guests to join us to keep them beautiful, and I’m hopeful that with their help, we can preserve our parks for years to come.”
Red Dirt Collective is sponsoring Earth Day Fest at Colonial Commons Park, 1909 Beaumont Drive, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.
The event will also celebrate the organization’s birthday. There will be cupcakes, hotdogs and hamburgers, lawn games, rock painting, and a children’s garden with a mural activity.
Parking is available at First American Methodist Church, 1950 Beaumont Drive.
“In the back of the park is a big garden that we’ve started. It’s been going for about three years,” said Bethany Sipe, Red Dirt Collective co-founder and garden director.
Every Saturday at 10 a.m., locals are welcome to work in the garden, which grows food for the needy.
“Anyone can come and work. We have our own tools and everything to share,” Sipe said. “People can come in and plant and pick food. We just share it with the community and put it in local food pantries.”
Saturday’s event is a celebration of the work the organization does throughout the year, and leaders, like Sipe, are using it as a platform to inform the public they exist and can contribute to the welfare of the community by growing food.
On Sunday, the city of Norman will present its annual Earth Day Festival from noon to 5 p.m. at Reaves Park, 2501 Jenkins Ave.
The event includes hands-on activities for kids, as well as demonstrations to teach the importance of respecting and protecting the earth’s air, water, soil, forests, wildlife and other resources.
The festival is organized by city staff along with community partners and volunteers. Admission is free.
“We are looking forward to a fun-filled afternoon and many opportunities to share knowledge about protecting our planet together,” said Michele Loudenback, the city’s environment and sustainability manager.
Lainey Phillips, a member of the city’s Environmental Control Advisory Board, will be participating in this year’s event as an attendee. Phillips said the event holds significance for the city because of its tradition in promoting environmentalism.
“I think it’s really important to get awareness on a local platform because I think most people, kids and adults alike, know they’re not supposed to pollute,” she said. “They know they’re supposed to recycle, but I think they see oceans being polluted or smog in the big cities, and they may ask themselves, ‘Do I really need to do anything here at my local level?’”
Phillips said the Earth Day Festival gives locals a space to learn about simple ways they can improve the environment. She said environmental education also imbues a sense of accountability.
“Education creates a buy-in,” she said. “Once people have a buy-in, they can take stewardship over their environment and help on whatever level that they’re able to, whether it’s picking up trash on the trail or something else.
“They can really feel like they’re making a difference in their own community and know that everyone can work together and actually accomplish something big.”
Phillips said protecting the earth is important.
“It’s the right thing to do, to try to save and protect nature, our environment, and our water,” she said. “This way, we can all have healthy lives and a healthy Earth.”
