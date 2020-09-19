The Wells Christmas Tree Farm is a place where many families come to make memories, from weddings to new holiday traditions.
Katy and Jesse Wells sold their first Christmas trees on the farm in 2017 and kicked off their third year Saturday with a holiday market and pet adoption event Saturday. The farm’s tree sale season begins the day after Thanksgiving, but the Wells hold family-friendly events throughout the year.
Several families said the farm is where they come every year to buy their trees.
“Every year I come here to get a tree with my kids,” said Beth Windham. “We love the family experience and the people.”
For some, the farm is a first. Jasmin Biggs was out with her toddler and husband scouting their first real tree.
“We came to check out a real tree for Christmas,” she said. “My husband and I lived out here during college, and we live in Oklahoma City now. We really think it’s important to support small, local businesses and they’re doing a great job out here.”
While the farm only has 50 trees to sell this year, the Wells import a variety of trees for the holiday season.
The farm is not only for making Christmas memories. Sheri Gray and her husband, Bret, married at the farm on the same day they got engaged. Jesse Wells is an ordained minister and performed the ceremony, she said.
“We got engaged on a Sunday morning and came to help out for movie night on the farm,” Sheri said. “We got married before the movie started.”
The Wells said these and more are the kinds of stories they hear every year. Katy recalled a few families who needed a tree before opening on Black Friday.
“We’ve had military families who have a loved one who was going to be home before Thanksgiving and, ‘Can I get a tree before you guys open?’ We’ve done that a couple of times. Their family member is going to be gone and they want to have Christmas with them,” she said. “To help people out like that, we just had no idea the stories we would hear and the people we would develop relationships with just because of a Christmas tree. It just gets better and better every year.”
Last year a woman in their church felt God wanted her to give away a car she no longer needed, Jesse said. A grandmother, who was raising her grandchild, showed up to buy a tree but when she left, staff loaded it in a car she did not recognize.
“She thought she was coming out to get a Christmas tree for her new house at Food and Shelter,” he said. “We got started loading the tree on the car, and she said, ‘Oh no, that’s not my car.’ They told her it was her new car and she started crying, everyone started crying. It was so cool.”
Those stories are sometimes in mind during the high heat days of summer when the Wells are prune and water their trees, covered in needles and weeds. The trees have to be monitored for disease and sheared during growth cycles to create the desired shape of the tree.
“It’s a great reminder why we do it when we’re out in the 100-degree weather,” Katy said with a laugh.
“It’s more work than we expected, but at the same time I don’t want to quit,” he said. “I want to get better at it.”
Jesse, who is president of the Oklahoma Christmas Tree Association, said the trend for real trees is growing.
“There’s a ton of new farms coming on, and they’re going to start selling this year in different areas,” he said. “Not including our friends from Kansas who come, but we’ve had a ton of people from Lawton and from north Edmond. I would say 50-75 miles easy where we’re seeing people come from.”
This year could be their biggest season yet.
“I’m not a psychologist, but I think everybody feels things are out of control this year and so they’re really reaching for this nostalgic feeling and I think that’s why the market is going to be good,” Jesse said. “A lot of people can’t go out of state or out of the country to celebrate Christmas this year, so a lot of people are staying home.”
According to the National Christmas Tree Association, more people purchased their Christmas trees from a “choose and cut” farm in 2019 than in retail stores with 32% who purchased on a farm and 24% at a chain store lot such as Home Depot, Lowe’s and Walmart. Consumers purchased 26.2 million real trees last year.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
