West Brooks Street will be closed at the bridge between 24th Ave SW and Terrace Place from 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4 through Nov. 25 for bridge maintenance work. Drivers are encouraged plan extra travel time and locate an alternate route.
Questions about the construction may be directed to Jason Spencer at 405-366-5315 or jason.spencer@normanok.gov.
History of the Project
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) is tasked by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to perform Bridge Safety Inspections for all publicly owned structures greater than 20 feet in length. Inspections are performed at least once every two years to identify any critical findings, document the bridge condition and make repair recommendations if necessary. The City of Norman currently has 75 bridges requiring inspection per FHWA criteria.
On December 19, 2017, City Council approved Resolution R-1718-68, selecting H.W. Lochner, Inc. as the City of Norman’s appointed Bridge Inspection Consultant to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for compliance with the National Bridge Inspection Standards. H.W. Lochner completed the required Bridge Safety Inspections in November 2019, and provided the inspection reports to city staff. Data obtained from the Bridge Safety Inspections was used to identify bridges that are in need of rehabilitation, maintenance, and/or replacement.
The 2019 Bridge Safety Inspection results identified 13 structurally deficient bridges, 8 functionally obsolete bridges, and 8 bridges at risk of becoming structurally deficient. Based on this data, city staff identified and ranked bridges in need of maintenance activities. This project will perform the identified maintenance activities on seven bridges within the city limits that are deemed to be our highest priorities for maintenance. Maintenance activities include repairing erosion and scour, removing debris, channel reshaping, crack repair, joint sealing and placement of rip-rap. Such maintenance activities are necessary to prolong the life of the city’s bridges and the investment they represent, and is vital to insure the safety of the traveling public.
Bid documents and specifications for the Bridge Maintenance Project, FYE 2021 Locations were advertised on June 18, 2020 and June 25, 2020 in accordance with State Law. Two (2) bridge maintenance contractors submitted bids for this project on July 9, 2020. On August 11, 2020, City Council awarded contract K-2021-8 for the Bridge Maintenance Project, FYE 2021 Locations to Cimarron Construction Company, LLC of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in the amount of $831,459.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.