Speed was a factor in a multi-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon that left one Westmoore student dead and three others critically injured, authorities said.
Colby McCarron, 15, was a passenger in a truck carrying four other students that was traveling eastbound in the 2200 block of SW 134th just west of Pennsylvania Avenue when the collision occurred just before 1 p.m., Oklahoma City police Master Sgt. Gary Knight told The Transcript.
The truck and another vehicle were traveling traveling side by side when the other vehicle swerved to avoid a vehicle turning left in front of them, Knight said.
"They were traveling at a high rate of speed," he said. "Well over the posted speed limit."
McCarron was killed and three other passengers were hospitalized is critical condition, Knight said. The driver of the was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, he said.
No one in either of the other two vehicles was hurt," he said.
Moore Public Schools, in response to the tragedy, provided a team of health professionals to assist grieving Westmoore students and employees Friday, the last day of school before a two-week winter break
"Our entire MPS family grieves this devastating loss and our thoughts and prayers are with the families," the district said in a news release.
The district also provided a list online resources for families to help their student(s) over the holiday season, including National Parent Hotline (1-855-427-2736) and Child Help Hotline (1-800-4-A-Child).
Other available resources the district recommends are Coalition to Support Grieving Students; Dougy Center; and National Alliance for Children's Grief.
