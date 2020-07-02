Westwood Aquatic Center closed Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The facility will also be closed Friday July 3. The center hopes to reopen Saturday, July 4 pending test results for all employees, a spokeswoman for the aquatic center said in a recording.
The employee who tested positive was not a swim instructor and did not have any direct contact with the general public, according to a spokeswoman.
According to a City of Norman press release, the aquatic center is following CDC recommendations for sanitation and social interactions.
