Westwood Family Aquatic Center

The Westwood Family Aquatic Center is closed July 2 and 3 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The facility hopes to reopen July 4. 

Westwood Aquatic Center closed Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility will also be closed Friday July 3. The center hopes to reopen Saturday, July 4 pending test results for all employees, a spokeswoman for the aquatic center said in a recording.

The employee who tested positive was not a swim instructor and did not have any direct contact with the general public, according to a spokeswoman.

According to a City of Norman press release, the aquatic center is following CDC recommendations for sanitation and social interactions.

Tags

Recommended for you