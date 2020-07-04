Westwood Family Aquatic Center got the all-clear from the Cleveland County Health Department to reopen the Fourth of July after closing on Thursday when a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The center was closed Friday for testing of all employees and a deep clean of the aquatic center and offices, recreation supervisor Josh Holman said.
“We got with the health department to go over all of our contact tracing if we needed to do anything like that,” Holman said. “We took the time to get everyone tested, and at that point we got the all-clear from the health department and now we’re open.”
Pool officials are requesting that people wear masks while on the pool deck as well as asking people to stay with their family units or attending group, Holman said. Holman said the facility is limiting attendance to 75 percent capacity, he said.
Westwood will continue taking precautions moving forward as well, Holman said.
“We do routing testing,” Holman said. “Every day the employees come to work, we do temperature checks and we are logging those. We are making sure we are working directly with the health department on any cases moving forward.”
Reese Gorman
(405)366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
