Congressman Tom Cole’s objection to the 2020 election results came as a surprise to many in Oklahoma and in Congress.
On Jan. 6, 2020, Oklahoma became the only state in the nation whose entire House delegation voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election after the violent insurrection at the nation’s Capitol.
As supporters of former President Donald Trump fell victim to lies and conspiracy theories that a free and fair election was stolen, those lies came to full force as hundreds of his supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an effort to overturn the results.
Oklahoma’s delegation — other than senior Sen. Jim Inhofe — did nothing to combat those lies.
The Objection
In December 2020, Cole, R-Moore, said in an interview with Fox 25 that "in my view, the election's over. While the election didn't turn out the way I want at the presidential level, I respect the will of the American people."
In the same interview, Cole even went as far as to denounce the claim of widespread fraud being peddled by the former president.
But come Jan. 6 — just hours before the insurrection — Cole announced he would, in fact, object to the results on “behalf of (his) constituents,” who he said didn’t trust the election process in certain states.
“Democrats in the House protested 2000 and in 2005, some 30 odd of them, including Bennie Thompson, who now is head of the January 6 Committee, voted not to certify,” Cole said in an interview with The Transcript on Tuesday. “We had 10 states challenged, including states like Alabama and Wyoming, in 2017,” he said. “And then we obviously had the challenge to certification again in 2020. So each side has been doing this, I don't think with the intention of doing anything other than making a point.”
But the people storming the Capitol that day didn’t see it as just “making a point.”
Insurrectionists got as far as entering the Senate chambers and breaking into congressional offices in their quest to disrupt and reverse the certification process, believing the election could be overturned in Trump's favor
Cole has stood by his objection, saying he was carrying out the will of his constituents. But Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla, was also originally planning on objecting to the election for his constituents, and withdrew his objection following the insurrection as it became what was best for the country, he said.
At times, it’s part of the job of an elected official to tell constituents the truth rather than what they want to hear, said Oklahoma state House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, who represents part of Cole’s district and is his constituent herself.
“There’s always a balance between representing what the majority of your constituents want and using the knowledge you’ve gained while doing your job,” Virgin said. “I also believe that constituents vote you into office based on your judgment and knowledge rather than just wanting someone who will do whatever the majority wants. In this particular instance, I certainly would’ve voted to uphold the democratic process.”
The Aftermath
In the past, Cole has been critical of conspiracy theories and the fringe members of the Republican caucus he joined alongside in protest on Jan. 6.
Since his objection, he has attempted to distance himself from them and has condemned the insurrection.
“It was a very consequential day, and what happened was terrible, inexcusable, and I'm glad to see law enforcement is taking it very seriously,” Cole said. “There are literally hundreds of cases, and we're starting to see awfully serious penalties come down, people going to prison for considerable amounts of time here, and I think that's all appropriate. So there's no defense for what happened, there's no excuse for what happened.”
Cole rejects the idea touted by the far-right that those being punished for their involvement in the insurrection are political prisoners being held in an attempt to make a political point.
“Anybody who participated in it ought to be punished and clearly are being punished,” he said.
But when talking about the Capitol insurrection, he quickly pivoted to comparing the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to the riots the country saw in wake of the murder of George Floyd over the summer of 2020.
While the two are not comparable on their face, Cole stuck with the current GOP talking point that while Jan. 6 was a dark day in history, it can be linked to the violence the summer before.
“We should be talking about the whole range of violence that occurred and what's happening in our political fabric,” Cole said. “People forget the riots in Washington pre-Jan. 6 were serious enough in the summer that the Secret Service moved President Trump to a secure location inside the White House. They were that worried in the White House.”
It’s worth noting that Cole is not a fringe member of Congress by any means — he is a highly respected member who is championed for his bipartisanship, and in the likely chance Republicans take back the House in 2022, he’s well-positioned to be holding the gavel as chair of the House Rules Committee.
Cole is also critical of the far-right wing of the party he aligned himself with on Jan. 6, 2021. In an interview, he said he does believe the far-right Freedom Caucus gives the Republican party a bad name.
“But that's not the majority of the conference,” he said. “Members are allowed to do what they want, but show me the constructive legislation … I think both sides have it. I think it's the period in which we live. I think a lot of people come to Congress now not to get things done in Congress, or maybe they come without a template, they clearly haven't figured out how it works. But they come with the idea of ‘Hey, I'm going to be a media superstar.’”
Without referencing them by name, Cole expressed displeasure with members of the far-right and their action during this Congress. Members such as Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Arizona, Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-GA., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fl., have made a name for themselves by being obstructionists within the Capitol.
On routine items usually passed by voice vote, they call for a roll call vote, and they call to adjourn the session every day the House gavels in — both things that annoy Cole.
“(People go) up there and say some things like we’re not ‘fighting hard enough, so I'm going to call to adjourn,’ so that just wasted an hour every time somebody does it, and it's a privilege motion, so you have to take it up,” Cole said. “We all know what's going to happen, we're not going to adjourn. And then that (to them) is ‘fighting.’ I don't think that's fighting. I think that's just irritating people to no particular end.
“But again, members do that, and if you really want to get stuff done, you have to have some friends on the other side, you have to be taken seriously in your committee. You have to be seen as somebody that can work together. None of those things are attractive right now to the extremes in either party.”
Potential Reforms
With both sides using the certification of votes to protest an election and the most recent protest coming after a violent insurrection, both Democrats and Republicans have cracked the door to potential reform to the centuries-old legislation that requires Congress to certify elections — the Electoral Count Act.
Established in 1887, the Electoral Count Act lays the groundwork for how Congress certifies an election. Cole is open to discussing reforms on it, he said.
“I think maybe we ought to relook at that, to where if it's certified in the state, just boom,” he said. “So I'm open to that debate, but I haven’t made a final commitment — you never commit to legislation you haven't seen, but I think the idea is worthy and ought to be looked at. And I think it's actually something you could probably get liberals and conservatives with very different points of view on issues, but process-wise would look at that seriously and think, ‘Yeah, maybe we should do that.’”