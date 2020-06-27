For those who elected not to participate in early or absentee voting, Tuesday will be the last chance to vote in the primary election.
From 7 a.m to 7 p.m Tuesday, voters will have the opportunity to vote on eight different races and a state question.
City of Norman Councilmember Ward 6
Bill Scanlon (Incumbent)
Elizabeth Foreman
Norman Public Schools: Board Member Office Number 5
Linda Sexton (Incumbent)
Ian Moore
Moore Public Schools: Board Member Office Number 5
Amanda Jeffers
Jenny Statler
Cleveland County Sheriff
Rick Adkins (R)
Chris Amason (R)
Tim Deal (R)
Michael Freeman (R)
Cleveland County Clerk
Tammy Belinson (Incumbent) (R)
Lisa Meyer (R)
Cleveland County Court Clerk
Marilyn Williams (Incumbent) (R)
Lisa Jorns-Galey (R)
State Senate District 15
Matthew Hecox (D)
Alex Scott (D)
U.S Representative District 4
John D. Argo (D)
Mary Brannon (D)
David R. Slemmons (D)
Tom Cole (Incumbent) (R)
Gilbert Sanders (R)
Trevor Sipes (R)
James Taylor (R)
State Question 802
On June 30, voters are being asked to say yes or no to a plan expanding federal health insurance coverage (Medicaid) to about 200,000 more qualifying Oklahomans. State Question 802 amends the Oklahoma Constitution to expand coverage by July 1, 2021, for Oklahomans age 18 to 65 whose annual income is at or below 133 percent of the federal poverty line.
The Medicaid expansion was authorized in the Affordable Care Act of 2014. Oklahoma is among 14 states that have not expanded coverage. The federal government currently pays 90 percent of the expanded plan’s cost and the state must fund the other 10 percent. The amendment prevents the state from creating additional restrictions — such as work, school or community service — that make it more difficult for persons to qualify.
The state question came about after more than 300,000 Oklahomans signed petitions to put the question on a ballot. The governor and some lawmakers proposed alternatives, including Gov. Kevin Stitt’s SoonerCare 2.0, but those efforts stopped with his veto of a bill moving the plan forward.
Supporters believe approval will help financially support rural health care providers and keep struggling hospitals open. They also argue that by not accepting Medicaid expansion dollars, Oklahomans will continue to subsidize health care for low income residents in other states through their federal tax payments.
Opponents fear expanding health insurance coverage without a dedicated revenue stream could reduce funding to other state services such as ed- ucation, corrections or public safety. There is also concern that should the federal government’s share be reduced the state would be expected to pay more. Some possible sources for the state’s share are a provider fee increase on hospitals, tapping into the tobacco settlement fund revenue or general revenues.
Voters can find their polling location by visiting the Cleveland County Election Board’s website or by visiting the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website.
