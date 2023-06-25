The city’s utilities department is preparing a long to-do list after voters approved a water rate increase to fund numerous projects.
The increase is expected to capture an estimated $6.7 million in revenue for water line replacements, fund federal mandates and a chlorination plant to enhance its water supply.
The new rates go into effect in September, but probably will not show up until the October water bill for most customers, Utilities Director Chris Mattingly said.
Water customers will see their base monthly fee increase from $6 to $10.90 and their monthly usage rate increase from $3.35 to $3.46 per thousand gallons up to 5,000 gallons; from $4.10 to $4.50 for up to 15,000 gallons, and from $5.20 to $6.75 for up to 20,000 gallons.
The Transcript asked Mattingly to disclose which projects would get top priority.
He said the current fiscal year capital improvement budget was formed with the assumption that the water rate election would fail, but the department does have a list and will begin several project this year.
As the rate increase trickles in, the next budget will “prioritize the water line replacement projects based on various factors as part of that process and based on actual revenues from the water rates and charges,” Mattingly said.
The list of projects this fiscal year, which ends in June 2024, also prioritizes some water line replacements, design for the chlorination disinfection plant and the federally mandated documentation of all lead and copper water lines in Norman.
Documentation of those lines will begin in August and a report submitted by October 2024, Mattingly said.
“This inventory will only partially identify the lines in our system to better understand where additional work and investigation or replacement is required,” he said.
Mattingly provided a list of urgent projects to begin later this year into late 2024. At the top of that list is the Southlake water line replacement which will begin in late 2023.
Two line replacements, one on James Garner Avenue and another on Jenkins Avenue will be designed and construction scheduled as public works improvements continue in phases.
The Danfield water line replacement will see an expedited design to begin construction in early 2024, followed by the expedited design of the Tecumseh water line replacement set for that summer.
Design for the chlorination disinfection plant and permitting will begin with construction to kick off in the fall of 2024.
