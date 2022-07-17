It’s full speed ahead for the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority as the agency prepares to push for approval from the state’s highest court.
OTA unveiled its 15-year, $5 billion ACCESS plan to improve and expand the state’s turnpike system Feb. 22.
Those plans include two new toll roads in Norman — one in east Norman south from Interstate 40 to Purcell through the Lake Thunderbird Watershed, and another along Indian Hills Road.
Norman residents have protested the plan since its announcement.
In May, two opposition groups each filed a lawsuit. Pike Off OTA is contesting OTA’s legal authorization to build the east Norman toll road and claimed it has not followed proper bond procedure.
The second, filed by more than 150 residents, accused the agency of violating the state’s Open Meeting Act due to insufficient wording to inform the public about the project during two meetings earlier this year.
OTA hopes to have its application to the Council of Bond Oversight approve an application for $500 million in revenue bonds later this month, said agency spokeswoman Brenda Perry. OTA sent an application to the council on July 8.
“If the Council approves, OTA will petition the Oklahoma Supreme Court to validate OTA’s use of bonds to finance the construction of the proposed routes in the ACCESS Oklahoma program at issue in pending litigation,” she said in an email.
The next scheduled meeting for the council is July 28, but an agenda was not yet posted Friday.
During OTA’s June 9 meeting, the board terminated an application for a $200 million line of credit to begin ACCESS projects, but gave approval to send an application to the Oklahoma Supreme Court to validate plans for $1 billion in bonds for ACCESS projects. The court evaluates the constitutionality of the debt, not the amount, and whether the projects are authorized by state law, Perry said.
OTA officials said the state supreme court procedure was a routine requirement before bonds could be issued.
The first bond issuance could be performed later this year, said spokeswoman for OTA Brenda Perry.
“Validation allows OTA to proceed with the process of issuing bonds, the first of several during the 15-year, long range plan,” she wrote in an email to The Transcript. “The OTA is targeting its first bond issue sometime in late 2022 to early 2023.”
OTA officials have consistently said that the Southern Extension in east Norman is at the end of a long 15 year list of projects.
The agency’s proposed routes have still not been finalized, but obtained approval Monday from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation Commission.
OTA Deputy Director Joe Echelle has said that property owners in the path of a turnpike are typically contacted when the design is 60% complete. Studies along the corridor are ongoing.
Meanwhile, legislative interim studies will probe OTA’s policies, procedures and methods by which the agency determines toll road routes, among other questions. Interim studies are open to the public.
The study conducted by the House will be held Sept. 28-29 at the state Capitol, Room 206.
A study requested by lawmakers in the Senate has not yet been scheduled.