Supporters and critics of a contested business improvement district in downtown Norman will have an opportunity to speak at an upcoming public hearing before the Norman City Council.
Business improvement districts (BID) are a defined area wherein property owners agree to pay a levy or assessment based on the footage, acreage and the county’s assessed taxable property value to pay for improvements for the area.
The fee is not a tax, but property owners cannot opt out of the district once it is formed. The fees can also be used as revenue in order to issue bonds for large projects.
BID proponents must obtain signatures from “majority of the resident owners of record of property liable for assessment under the proposal” or “the resident owners of record of more than one-half of the area liable for assessment under the proposal,” according to state law cited by city attorney Kathryn Walker.
BIDs can be renewed every 10 years with a new petition drive and can be discontinued, if no bonds are outstanding, by a vote of the board.
A BID may also end if a both majority of property owners who represent most of the land, and a simple majority, ask to terminate the district. City council may also vote to terminate the district.
The district would then end at the end of the fiscal year in progress as long as it didn’t have any outstanding financial obligations, according to state law.
While the council voted on Aug. 23 to allow City Manager Darrel Pyle to sign the petition, it is subject to council approval.
The BID is set to appear on the council’s Sept. 27 agenda when a hearing will be conducted, city attorney Kathryn Walker told The Transcript.
Protests
As many as 42 property owners, accounting for more than 33% of the area’s BID percentage, have filed protest letters with the city, a summary of the letters on file with the City Clerk indicate.
Local resident Richard Dowell, who serves on a BID in downtown Oklahoma City, is opposed to the Norman BID. He was concerned that protest letters did not appear in the council’s Aug. 23 meeting packet.
“We’d been delivering those two weeks before the first city council meeting on the subject,” Dowell said. “We delivered a final packet full of them three days before the council met.”
City spokesperson Tiffany Vrska said she was unaware why those were not included in the packet, but stated the city clerk’s office was short staffed at the time and it might have been missed.
“They will be included in the Council packet when they consider whether to create the BID on September 27,” Vrska said in an email. “The only question considered by council so far is whether the city was willing to sign the petition as a property owner. We will take additional signed petitions and protests up to that meeting and provide them to the council at that time.”
The letters do not state reasons for the protest, but only indicate the property name, addresses of land owned and a statement of opposition.
Dowell claimed that the district “will have a right, under the BID proposal, to raise taxes 10% a year, every year.”
However, the fee is not a tax, but is based on the district’s first year budget – 8% of 1% of the taxable value, acreage and linear foot, according to Cameron Brewer’s presentation to council Aug. 16.
Brewer is chair of the formation committee, which proposed the Norman BID.
Brewer submitted a copy of the policy to The Transcript which states there is a cap that forbids the district to increase its budget by more than 10% year over year, not annually by 10%.
The policy states that “a maximum annual percentage increase to the budget based on the most recent year’s Consumer Price Index plus up to an additional five percent added to the CPI; provided, however, in no event, shall the Association’s annual budget increase more than ten percent year over year.”
The cap policy “shall continue for the term of the plan,” but can be modified “by a unanimous vote of the Association’s Board.”
Business owners in the BID will make up 51% of the association’s board. According to state law, county assessors cannot increase property taxes by more than 5% each year.
While the council did not receive copies of protest letters during the Aug. 23 meeting, the council discussed opposition during the previous Aug. 16 study session.
Presentation to council
During Brewer’s presentation to the council, Kelly Lynn, councilor for Ward 3, said he had heard concerns about a letter Brewer sent to property owners that they claimed were inaccurate or misleading.
Dowell alleged a statement, though dated June 20, was misleading that the county and city were on board for the petition despite neither entity having signed it.
County records indicate Cleveland County commissioners acting as trustees of the county’s Public Facility Authority, signed it June 20. Commissioners agreed to finalize the county’s participation in the bid, acting as the Board of County Commissioners, during its June 27 meeting if the city first signs its petition to include city owned property.
Brewer clarified he mailed the letter on June 27 after the commissioner’s meeting, but that it was clear commissioners acted to support it as early as June 20. Brewer indicated that the district’s committee members also held several meetings with city staff prior to June 20 to identify city owned property and to determine the city’s contribution to the district.
While Pyle signed the petition following council authorization, the BID is not created unless the council approves it Sept. 27
Lynn said some property owners did not realize they would be charged a fee for participation in the district. The letter, obtained by the Transcript, urges area property owners to support the district and sign the petition, and provides a link for more information.
While it does not contain the words cost, fee, or levy, Brewer said the letter clearly states businesses will be assessed “a rate specific to your property.”
“I had several property owners reach out to request information on their proposed first year assessment, often asking, ‘how much will this cost me?’ I was always happy to provide,” Brewer said.
Brewer said it was not his intention to mislead anyone with any statements in his letter.
The committee also publicized by mail, social media and newspaper publication four public meetings to discuss the proposed district in June.
Outcomes
Brewer’s letter to business owners boasted of increased property values due to districts.
“BIDs have proven to increase property values within a BID boundary at a rate higher than organic [typical] property value increase,” his letter states.
Downtown OKC Partnership manages the six downtown Oklahoma City bid districts. Spokeswoman Jane Jenkins provided property tax values which she stated has risen over the lifespan of its district.
While the Transcript could not independently attribute rates only to the BID, property values increased by 75% from 2000 to 2010, by 140% from 2010 to 2020, when the district increased its area, and from 2020 to 2023 by 16%, which also included a second increase to its area.
The downtown Oklahoma City district website shows reports since 2019 detailing a long history of extensive improvements and marketing efforts in the area. The improvements are designed to generate more foot traffic to increase revenue for businesses.
The 2019 report indicated a 35% increase in attendance of the district’s sponsored events, and though 15 businesses closed, there were 44 new businesses to the district and in 2021, 19 more.
District staff market events, address homelessness, host walking tours, advocate for other issues businesses face, and numerous other initiatives, reports indicated.
A Norman city staff report indicated some of the proposed small scale improvements in Norman’s district would be “enhanced services.”
Services include, “power washing, street furniture, landscaping, and seasonal plantings; marketing, including festival coordination and management, advocacy for downtown specific issues and a more robust social media presence,” the staff report reads. “It would also provide management, giving property owners a single point of contact for a wide variety of issues, and improvements that could include additional street furniture and completion of the lights across Main Street.”
Brewer told the publication that Norman’s district is not designed to pay for large-scale projects.
“There are other economic development tools and mechanisms available in Oklahoma for improvements at a larger scale, but that is not what is being proposed here with this BID and should never be used for that purpose over a 10-year period,” he said.
Jenkins said BIDs only make improvements to public property and do not replace city services.
“Municipalities must provide the same baseline level of service to the BID area as they would any other commercial or mixed use district,” she said in an email to the Transcript.
While the city will continue to invest $57,000 in improvements to the downtown area, it will also pay $24,000 a year based on an assessment of city owned land in the district. The county’s assessed fee is $18,000 per year.
The district’s first year budget is $233,000.
