Norman residents will once again be asked to approve a water rate increase after the City Council agreed to set a June 13 election. But what can customers expect to become of one if it passes?
While the City Charter’s requirement to increase utilities by voter approval has kept rates low, Utilities Director Chris Mattingly has told the council that critical projects have lagged behind schedule without the added revenue.
Voters declined a rate increase in April 2022 and have not passed an increase since 2015. Approximately 300 miles — nearly half of the city’s 640 miles of pipeline — needs to be replaced, while new state and federal environmental requirements are adding up to big capital projects without the revenue to address them, Mattingly has said.
Plans for capital projects remain unfunded after the last election. Mattingly said the city will have to build a well-blending plant to adjust chlorination levels according to Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality standards.
“We are still violating the DEQ rules that require a chlorine residual of 1 mg/L or greater throughout town,” he told The Transcript. “We have installed a few chlorine feed points at the wells, but they are unable to feed enough chlorine to bring us into compliance.
“We have a consultant that is designing a disinfection scheme that will eventually bring us into compliance. If this upcoming vote passes, we plan to construct a solution (plant) as stated before.”
The city faces the possibility of daily fines from DEQ, Mattingly has said. Agency spokeswoman Erin Hatfield, however, has told The Transcript fines were unlikely as long as the city continues to work on a solution with DEQ.
One planned project, which a water increase was set to fund, is automatic water meter infrastructure. The technology increases meter accuracy and detects water leaks in real time. The city found those funds elsewhere, with a loan for $15 million and a $2 million grant.
Mattingly said the meter upgrades project will pay for itself in 13 years.
Now the city faces new lead pipe requirements from the U.S. Department of Environmental Protection Agency in addition to a growing list of water pipe replacements held in place by clamps, Mattingly said.
“We are continuing to repair clamp most leaks and do not have ample funding to replace a significant portion of the 300 plus miles of metal lines in our city,” he said. “We again still need additional funding to begin replacing more and more metal pipe in a preventative measure instead of patching holes when they break.”
The new lead and copper rule requires cities to inventory lead water lines in communities that include public and private water lines, and a plan to replace them, according to a statement from the city.
Mattingly said that program cost so far is estimated at $1.65 million for the next fiscal year budget.
“This will allow us to meet the regulation to have all lead service lines inventoried by October 2024,” he said.
Other financial woes are smaller, but growing. Mattingly said electricity for water treatment plant and wells increased by $355,000 and chemicals for the plant rose by $200,000.
The rate
Water customers will be asked to increase the base rate — a flat user fee — from $6 to $10.90, according to the city’s utilities presentation.
While the fee will jump by $4.90, the water rates will change little.
The rate for those who use up to 5,000 gallons will increase from $3.35 to $3.46. For those using 15,000 gallons, the most common user category, the rate will rise from $4.10 to $4.50. Customers who use up to 20,000 gallons will pay $6.75 instead of the current rate, which is $5.20.
With that proposed increase, Norman’s water rates would continue to be some of the lowest in the region, a chart presented to the council on Tuesday indicated.
Norman’s combined water and sewer rates would remain the lowest compared to Edmond, Tulsa, Stillwater, Oklahoma City, Mustang, Midwest City, Moore, and New Castle.
The increased revenue would ease concerns about the financial position of the water fund, said Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco.
Bonds for capital projects and other improvements are based on the revenue, Francisco said.
“When we issue debt through the Norman Utilities Authority to pay the costs for water or wastewater capital improvements — treatment plant expansions or process improvements — the investors in the debt get a contractual assurance that we will have adequate revenue to repay the debt,” he said. “This is similar to a home mortgage, with an annual repayment amount.”
The catch, Francisco said, is investors expect the fund to carry 1.25 to 1.5 times the revenue to repay it. The city’s fund is at 1.4, he said.
“Because of the declining revenue to expense ratios in the water utility, we are getting dangerously close to falling below those coverage ratios,” he said.
“If we fall below the contractually mandated coverage, then the investors can legally demand that the full debt be repaid, not just the annual debt service.”
In November, Francisco told the City Council Finance Committee the water fund was in a “tight” financial position, but that the city could consider not repairing pipes or taking on other projects.
However, with DEQ and EPA requirements looming and the growing list of pipe replacements, Francisco didn’t recommend the no-fix option to the committee last year.
“You can cut back and just say, ‘we’re not going to fix any pipes this year,’ and that would reduce the expenditure side, which means the revenue side you’re OK,” he said. “That’s severe if you just say ‘we’re not going to fix any pipes this year.’”
