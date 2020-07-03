It was kind of like pizza. That’s a vaguely fond recollection of what was served in mid-western public school cafeterias circa 1970. Namron Players Theatre’s playwright in residence Sheryl Martin collected similar reminiscences and transformed them into a script for “Lunch Box.”
It’s an Oklahoma StoryWorks production about midday meals and the human bonds formed around them. The one hour and forty minute play featuring performances by professional Oklahoma actors was videotaped and debuted in early June on Depot TV. “Lunch Box” is now available for viewing on YouTube. At the website, search “Namron Lunch Box Full Movie.”
“It’s a story about community,” Martin said. “Coming together to share stories about something that most of us have experienced. Pretty much everybody has experienced school lunches whether it was good or bad. Maybe you can look back on it now and laugh or maybe you still have some resentment about how people treated you.”
Whether it was going through the cafeteria line and speculating on the origin of that day’s mystery meat or opening up the pb&j sandwich mom lovingly packed in wax paper the memories are there.
“People feel things about school lunch,” Martin said. “It’s something we all know about. The great thing about stories concerning food is that it might start off about the pizza really being kind of awful but we ate it because we were hungry. But then there’d be this one girl who cut it up into these tiny little squares and eat them one at a time. It stops being about the food entirely and starts being about the people you remember.”
Martin collected these sometimes decades old stories along with folks’ realization that they now have a different perspective on those people.
“You’re not who you were when you were 8, 9 or 10 years old,” she said. “You look back on those things that happened in the cafeteria, some segregated spot where you ate your lunch or had to dash off somewhere to get something. There’s a different take on them now. At the time they were either hugely important or not at all, but you look back on them now and see them differently along with the people around you.”
Martin listened to some long stories. Not all were fluffy tales of marshmallow cream on Wonder Bread.
“A lady told me about her experience working as a child advocate,” Martin said. “She worked in a hospital and learned from some of her physician colleagues that they were treating kids for Type II diabetes in the early 2000s. They put together a way of approaching schools and lawmakers with ways to change school lunches for kids. She was shocked to go into school cafeteria kitchens and discover there were no stoves. Sometimes food was being put down in front of six year old kids that wasn’t the best thing for them.”
“Lunch Box” actors include Jane Gibbons, Terry Veal, Richard Lockett, Kathy Kelley Christos, and Sue Ellen Reiman. Kym Bracken and Nicholas Bartell have bit parts. Fresh out of Norman North High School’s Moira Mosley makes her debut appearance.
“It’s been great working with a group of actors that I’ve worked with before,” Martin said. “They brought so much to the script. In any kind of original show when you work with actors who are talented and eager they’ll bring suggestions for things you might not have thought of. That happened throughout the play. Things are in the show that wouldn’t be there if I hadn’t had some of these actors.”
“Lunch Box” was written with all intent for it to be performed as a traditional live theatre production. Social distancing protocol caused by the pandemic put the kibosh on that. Instead changes were made to the script. Rehearsals were done on-line. Video recording was accomplished from homes and acting company studios.
“I like that we did it anyway,” Martin said. “Life said ‘No you can’t do that’ and we said, we’re going to give it a shot. Everybody attached to this project has just been willing. Some of us really didn’t know what we were doing. I was not the only technophobe. But everybody was, yeah we’ll give it a shot and we’ll do it. And we did it.”
