I have learned over the years there are two words that should not be used in the same sentence: “automatic” and “updates.”
All of our computerized, Internet-connected devices need frequent updating in order to fix software flaws and security holes, be they phones, iPads, Windows PCs or Apple MacBooks.
Too bad we drank the “automatic updates” Kool-Aid, though, because many times, they just aren’t.
“Automatic,” I mean. They should be called “mostly automatic,” or “sometimes automatic,” or, “automatic when they feel like it” updates, because, much to many people’s chagrin, every now and then you still have to get it there and manually fiddle around to get the updates your devices need.
I frequently see computers exhibiting quirky behavior, with the root cause being a lack of current updates, sometimes months or even years behind. “How can that be?” the frustrated owners lament. “I thought the updates happened automatically!” That’s when I have the sad job of attempting to explain this unfortunate reality.
Why can’t manufacturers make their updates truly automatic? Granted, they’re mostly automatic, most of the time, but why can’t they make them completely automatic, all of the time?
There are some valid reasons for this quandary, but I think some of the problem is due to a combination of laziness and being too busy, if that makes any sense.
Most manufacturers and their software programmers are doing good just trying to find out what the updates should be in the first place. Software programming is extremely complicated, and many programs are literally swimming in bugs and flaws from the get go.
Many manufacturers are scrambling to provide due diligence in issuing timely updates, with the promise of interventionless “automatic” updates being way down at the bottom of the list. If that sounds like a somewhat lame excuse, well, it is.
Another reason for the semi-automatic state of updates is that many updates make substantial changes to a device, so substantial that manufacturers feel the need to get the end-users permission before the update will install.
That way, if something goes wrong, and the update messes up the system (which updates are notorious for doing), they can always say, “Hey, we warned you in that agreement you didn’t read, and you said go ahead, anyway, so, too bad for you.”
The most insidious way automatic updates fail is unfortunately the fault of the computer owner, and is completely avoidable. The truth is, we are impatient creatures, and sometimes updates get in our way.
They slow us down, so we “click them off,” we “X them out,” we interfere with them because, by golly, we’re busy. Those crummy updates can just wait until we’re done.
Sometimes we unknowingly subvert the update process by not giving them enough time to finish doing what they need to do. Many updates are very large in size, and take a long time to download and install, but if you keep turning off the computer before they’re finished, they may have to start all over again, and the cycle repeats itself.
Knowing that the automatic update process is not perfect, it is a very good idea to manually check from time to time for updates yourself. I do it at least once a week. It’s a hassle, yes, but not as much hassle as dealing with a crashed device or hacked online accounts.
With Windows 10 PCs, click the Start button (the lopsided Window icon in the lower left corner of the screen), then look in the System Settings (the little gear symbol), and then select Updates and Security. In all Windows systems, make sure you are checking for all updates for all Microsoft products (click Advanced Options), and not just Windows alone.
On Apple Mac computers, visit the Apple symbol in the upper left corner, click About This Mac, and check Software Update. iPhone and iPad users should click the Settings “gear” symbol, and on the right side, under “General,” you will see Software Update. Android phone and tablet users can load the Settings (Gear) app, and Software Update, as well.
Updates are good. We need them; they fix things and keep us safe. Don’t let the fact they aren’t always automatic stop you from updating your gear.