A committee that studies transportation and community planning has set its sights on the possible changes to parking in Campus Corner.
The council-led committee discovered a city-owned parking lot is under-utilized on Asp Avenue and discussed offering discounted rates to area employees to leave more room for patrons during its Thursday meeting.
Ward 4 Lee Hall suggested offering a discounted rate to employees in the area after staff said merchants did not respond to an offer to lease spaces for employees. Ward 1 Brandi Studley agreed. The city charges the same rate of $1 per hour as on-street meters in the busy shopping and dining district.
Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary said metered parking rates are “a buck an hour” to discourage employees from using spaces customers need.
“It was merchants who wanted to raise the price to keep their employees from parking on the street,” O’Leary recalled. “Those spots were so valuable for customers and the employees were filling them up.”
The city purchased a lot at 710 Asp Avenue two years ago and installed a 61-space parking lot, but other than being full during University of Oklahoma football home game days, it is underutilized, staff said. The cost for the project was $1.2 million.
Staff have speculated that the location “is not ideal” and that merchants have not responded to offers to lease those spaces for their employees. Since the lot was installed in 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic may have stalled awareness of its availability, staff said.
O’ Leary said Norman is unique when it comes to parking compared to other major cities.
“The city I came from in Kansas is half the size of Norman and it had 12 public parking lots that we maintained as a public works department,” he said. “Think about Oklahoma City. They’re really good at parking. You can go anywhere in Bricktown and find a public parking lot.”
The lack of public parking lots scattered throughout the district is due to the expense, O’Leary explained.
“Public parking is very expensive to build and maintain and you never make it back in revenue,” he said. “You do it for economic development purposes. You do it to provide people a place to park to come to your social districts and spend that sales tax and that’s why cities do it. Cities spend a lot of money on parking, and Norman has chosen not to do that until recently.”
Staff and council have slowly been making progress on parking improvements, O’Leary said. City Manager Darrel Pyle allowed public works “to create the transit and parking division” in the fiscal year 2022 budget.
Meters in Campus Corner were replaced with pay stations using Flow Bird as a payment system available on smartphones.