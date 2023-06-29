The City Council remains undecided on a permanent location for Norman’s homeless shelter, and policies related to the existing space led to heated exchanges between some on the dais Tuesday night.
During a study session earlier this month, the council agreed to relocate the shelter from 117 W. Gray St. to 718 N. Porter Ave. and spend $500,000 on renovations for a city-owned building that would serve as a temporary or permanent home.
By Tuesday night’s study session, the council learned it would cost up to $2 million to make the location permanent by next summer, while the property is appraised at only $1.5 million.
The city obtained the property without cash after it traded land with Norman Regional Health System last year.
Attempts to sell the property have stalled after the county health department showed interest in it but did not pursue a contract to purchase it.
For weeks the council has heard property owners complain in the downtown area near the shelter about loitering and an increased number of homeless people in view of their businesses.
By Tuesday, signatures from owners of more than 130 properties had been filed with the City Clerk.
Council member for Ward 1, Austin Ball, balked at the shelter location discussion in a tone spiked with sarcasm. He noted that the Porter property would still be in the downtown area, less than half mile from the Gray Street location.
“So, we’re not giving relief to our own downtowners?” he asked.
Ball referred to the shelter as a “spigot” that “we turned on and now we’re refusing to turn it off.”
Ward 4 Councilor Helen Grant said local business owners have also spoken in support of the shelter, but Ball attempted to question her.
Mayor Larry Heikkila reminded Ball that Grant had the floor.
Grant continued with sarcasm of her own when she said, “if you want answers to your questions, it would be helpful if you got into the HomeBase study,” a document which recommended a permanent homeless shelter.
Ball again interrupted his fellow council member, but Grant went on in a loud voice.
“It’d be nice if you’d get educated and talked to the rest of the community, not just one segment of the community,” Grant said.
Heikkila sought to regain order and urged Grant not to shout. Heikkila then ended the conversation between Grant and Ball.
In response to a request from Ward 5 representative Rarchar Tortorello to check with county commissioners, City Manager Darrel Pyle agreed to speak county officials about a possible partnership on a permanent shelter solution.
The Contract
During the regular 6:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday, the council approved changes to the shelter’s 90-day contract to instead automatically renew every 30 days until the council decides to end it. The council would have discretion to renegotiate the contract it or terminate it, the city would provide at least a 30-day notice to the shelter operator.
Tortorello suggested an amendment to the contract to take a “treatment-first framework” approach instead of housing first.
The housing first model is based on the belief that people who obtain housing before they receive other services such as mental health and substance abuse treatment are more likely to be successfully housed.
Tortorello also suggested the shelter develop metrics to track the success of such a model.
Tortorello, a veteran, said the treatment-first approach is used by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) because it is a proven model.
Grant read, in a raised voice, from a VA website to indicate that the agency uses the housing-first model, but Tortorello countered in a tone to match hers that each location has the option of its own model to use.
“We just know that housing first has been a colossal failure,” Tortorello said. “All I’m asking for is (to) entertain the idea. I don’t know why you’re so combative. Why not do treatment first? If it works, it works! If it doesn’t then we’d have the data to show it.”
Heikkila ended the heated discussion between Grant and Tortorello.
Ward 6’s Elizabeth Foreman asked shelter operator, April Doshier of Food & Shelter, Inc., if it was a reasonable request for an operation designed to connect people to services, not administer them.
Doshier responded that “it is possible,” but is not commonly done at shelters. She also noted there is not a private place in the shelter to conduct sensitive treatment consultations and additional funding would likely be necessary if local partners could not fill that gap.
“Definitely open to bringing more services,” Doshier added. “I’m going to keep trying to bring in more partners, we’ve already been doing that.”
The amendment for a treatment first-model failed to pass 3-6 with Lauren Schueler (Ward 2), Bree Montoya (Ward 3), Grant, Foreman, Stephen T. Holman (Ward 7) and Matt Peacock (Ward 8) voting against.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.