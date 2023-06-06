The Oklahoma Supreme Court has asked the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to provide more information about where it intends to build a turnpike in east Norman as justices decide whether the agency can build one at all.
In February 2022, OTA announced plans to construct a new toll road called the south extension in the Lake Thunderbird Watershed, but the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation denied that request.
The federal agency owns the lake and watershed, which is Norman’s primary source of drinking water. The lake is managed by the Central Oklahoma Master Conservancy District (COMCD).
OTA currently faces a lawsuit from opposition group Pike Off OTA, which alleges the proposed turnpike is not described in a 1987 state law authorizing other turnpikes. The state agency must have legislative approval to build new toll roads and obtain validation for its use of bonds from the state Supreme Court.
The Pike Off lawsuit was deferred to the state high court by a district judge who ruled its claims should be decided alongside OTA’s application for bond validation.
Justices ordered OTA to file a brief by June 15 to explain how they could evaluate a toll road “considering the ruling from U.S. Bureau of Reclamation could require the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to modify the direction of the proposed alignment of the south extension to avoid” the bureau’s title fee lands.
Randy Carter, spokesman for Pike Off, said it was hard to know what the order meant for the lawsuit at this point in the case.
“It seems to me they (justices) are saying, ‘hey what’s your proposal, we can’t approve something that’s been denied?’” Carter said. “I think it means they need something specific. Does it make the request for bond authorization invalid if the route’s been denied?”
‘Nothing new’
OTA spokesperson Lisa Salim said the agency would comply with the court’s order and that no new map for the south extension has been generated.
OTA ceased work on its plans following the ruling of the district court in the Open Meeting Act violation lawsuit and the news that the State Auditor and Inspector would conduct an audit of the agency at the request of Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.
The state Supreme Court overturned the district court’s ruling on Wednesday.
The agenda for today’s regularly scheduled OTA meeting shows its board will discuss the outcome of the high court’s ruling in the Open Meeting Act lawsuit and the validation of bonds during a proposed executive session, which is not open to the public.
Plaintiffs in the Pike Off lawsuit have also accused the agency of violating a one-bond indenture rule in state law. The argument is OTA should have built all of its proposed turnpikes in one bond package, instead of in several bond indentures over the years. OTA has said it has not violated the law as evidenced by previously approved bond validation applications from the State Supreme Court.
