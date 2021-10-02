City officials are leaving no stone unturned to find millions of dollars to fix Norman’s dilapidating bridges and culverts.
Of the city’s 77 bridges, more than half are on a list for replacement in the next 15 years. Four are impassible for school buses and firetrucks, Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary said.
Between 2021 and 2025, the city hopes to replace five at a cost of $13.1 million, city records show.
Mayor Breea Clark and Cleveland County Commissioner Darry Stacy have agreed to discuss partnering to leverage American Rescue Plan Act funds for infrastructure, Clark said.
“The infrastructure needs in our community are great enough that it makes sense to explore all opportunities to collaborate with our partners at Cleveland County in an effort to make our federal dollars stretch as far as possible, and I am excited for us to meet and discuss this opportunity,” Clark said.
No maintenance, so replacement
The city did not have a bridge maintenance plan when O’ Leary started 15 years ago, he said.
“I’ve been a public works director before, so this wasn’t my first rodeo. When you come into a job like this, you’re looking at the programs, the status of what they are, what the city’s good at and not so good at. I said, ‘Ok, guys. Show me your bridge maintenance program,’ and there wasn’t one.”
Although the city does not have a bridge master plan, some bridge maintenance and repairs have been included in the capital budget over the years and tucked away in the city’s Transportation Plan and Stormwater Master Plan, records indicate.
“Each year during the budget process, there’s a capital improvement conversation that goes on in our city. We have a five-year plan, which is great. Most cities have a five- or ten-year plan, but bridge maintenance was missing in that [capital improvement] plan. So now, each year we’ve gone back to the council with that conversation about these really old bridges to start dedicating funding,” he said.
The council four years ago approved $100,000 a year for bridge maintenance, O’Leary recalled, and increased it to $500,000 in 2021.
But maintenance is not replacement.
“What we haven’t done is find that bigger chunk of dollars for bridge replacement,” he said. “That’s kind of the last frontier for us.”
Response impact
Fire Chief Travis King said while his crews route around these troubled bridges, his department adapted lighter weight brush pumper vehicles for medical response which can safely cross them. But he said a bigger tanker would have to backtrack around these bridges.
Despite alternative routes up to one mile away, response times did not impact the department’s Insurance Rating Office score. In March 2021, the department received the highest rating in the state for response among other criteria.
Norman Public Schools spokesperson Wes Moody said the district is forced to reroute several buses around four bridges but does not hinder the ability to provide transportation.
“We don’t have an exact count of the miles that are included in each adjustment, but obviously there is some amount of additional time and fuel, mileage associated with each,” he said. “We would see a benefit if the city was able to replace them with bridges that were passable.”
Where’s the money?
A bridge maintenance plan is in the works ahead of a possible bond for bridge projects, O’Leary said. Staff discussed with the Community Planning and Transportation Committee the possibility of a bond to catch up on bridges that need to be replaced in the next 5-10 years.
“We are assembling a formal plan now to support a future bond issue,” he said.
Meanwhile, rescue plan act money could be used for the five bridges planned for replacement between 2021 and 2025.
These include bridges on Franklin Road and N. Porter Avenue at Little River, East Robinson, Creekside Drive and 60th Avenue near Rock Creek Road.
While the county stands to collect $55 million and the city to net $22.5 million by June 2022, Oklahoma is set to receive $3.19 billion in ARPA funds for state and local governments.
Some of the money will be set aside for infrastructure improvements, State Representative Kevin Wallace (R-44) said.
Wallace is co-chair of the bipartisan Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding.
“Working groups will evaluate these and submit their findings and recommendations to the full committee, which then will submit evaluations and recommendations to a steering committee made up of House, Senate and Executive leaders. The final approval of projects to receive ARPA funds will be made by Gov. Kevin Stitt,” Wallace said.
While Wallace did not specify the amount of state money to be designated for infrastructure, he said the state will receive $1.87 billion for “investment into projects to benefit all Oklahomans.”
“Oklahoma counties, cities and local communities will receive $1.32 billion,” he said.
State rescue money must be allocated to specific projects by December 2024 and spent by December 2026, Wallace said.
Clark noted during the council’s Sept. 21 meeting that vying for state pandemic funds in competition with other cities could hinge in part on existing partnerships with other municipalities.
Moody said Friday he was not sure if pandemic recovery money for school districts would allow municipal infrastructure improvements.
Clark said she has not yet scheduled a meeting with NPS to explore a partnership with the district.