A representative from Google and Whittier Middle School administrators recently surprised a seventh-grader named Oklahoma winner of the 2023 Doodle for Google contest.
Jamie Kang will represent the state in the nation-wide contest, Google announced Thursday.
Doodle for Google is an art competition for students from kindergarten to 12th grade to create their own Google doodle, or Google logo, that could be featured on the search engine’s home screen.
Students were asked to share through their art what they’re grateful for. A winner was selected from all 50 states, Washington D.C. and four U.S. territories.
Google’s Selly Sallah, in a blog post about the contest, said the company received “tens of thousands of submissions.”
“They explored their love for their families, enjoyment of nature and its creatures, appreciation of life-saving essential workers, favorite hobbies and so much more,” she said. “Our judges were delighted to see the range of creative ways students explored the prompt.”
Jamie’s name has been placed in a competition among winners, and the public will be able to vote for her image from May 18-25 on g.co/doodleforgoogle.com. If her doodle wins, it will be featured on the Google website for 24 hours, and she will win a $30,000 scholarship when she graduates from high school.
Her doodle depicts a park scene using the letters of “Google,” with bicycle riders, a campfire, a swing set, a recycling can and more. The doodle took a two days for her to complete, and reflected a day she experienced following a church event.
“It was a nice day. We went around a campfire, and I went bike riding that day. There was a cleanup. I just put my thoughts into what I did and the people around me,” Jamie told The Transcript. “I drew it only a few days before it was due, so I was a little nervous.”
She said she is interested in school subjects outside art, including science, math and writing.
Tracy Gibson, gifted and talented teacher at Whittier, coordinated the event and has helped Jamie to submit her art work.
“It’s a big deal because we’ve never had anybody place for the state of Oklahoma in this contest,” Gibson said.
Last month, Jamie learned her art piece, “Choose to Reuse — Our World Deserves to be Preserved,” won third prize in the Oklahoma Transportation Trash Poster Contest.
“We’re doubly proud. It’s just pretty incredible for her to win both of these awards,” Gibson said.
Mom Juyeon Kang, said while she was surprised that Jamie won, it didn’t come from nowhere.
“She has been an artist since she was born,” she said. “She has always loved to paint, the arts, and music.”
Last year, Google announced this year’s prompt was “I am grateful for … .” All entries addressed topics for which the students are grateful.
“I think it’s so exciting that others are now getting to see all of the hard work and effort and talent that she has that we see every day in class,” said Sarah Potts, Whittier assistant principal. “We’re going to put it on our social media page, and everyone can ‘like’ it and share it and get it out there so that everybody in our community and across the state and maybe even other states can vote for her to win the national contest.”
Dad Ziho Kang, an industrial and systems engineer at the University of Oklahoma, said it is important for organizations like Google to engage with youth to inspire them to use their minds in preparation for careers in technology.
“Google is providing such an opportunity and support for younger generations to become workers, and that is a lot for these younger generations,” he said. “I think experiences like this will increase Jamie’s efficacy, and I thank everyone at Google and Oklahoma for supporting her.”
