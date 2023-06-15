Norman, OK (73069)

Today

Sunny skies this morning, then scattered strong thunderstorms during the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 89F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, some strong, especially during the evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low around 65F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.