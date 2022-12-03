Election Day is nearing for some members of the Norman City Council, and the upcoming filing period will determine whether they run for re-election and who will oppose them if they do.
The filing period for council wards, 1,3,5, and 7 begins Monday at 8 a.m. and ends Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Council terms are two years.
Ahead of the filing period, three council members confirmed this week they will seek another term.
Ward 1’s Brandi Studley said she hopes voters will let her continue to be their voice and tackle the issues they face.
“I knocked hundreds of doors in my first campaign for the Ward 1 seat and have spent the last 18 months ensuring that those who historically have not had a voice in city government are heard for the first time,” she said.
“We have complicated issues facing us, and Ward 1 deserves to have strong, effective, experienced representation at the table to ensure the needs of our ward aren't shoved aside.”
Studley’s work on the council has focused on homelessness and affordable housing, a promise she made to voters in 2021.
Ward 5’s Rarchar Tortorello said he will seek another term as he continues to fight the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s plans to build a toll road in his ward.
He made a promise to voters that he would fight for private property rights and personal freedoms.
“I plan to continue advocating for and defending Norman's rural community, way of life, and private property rights while working on public safety, infrastructure and entrepreneurism,” Tortorello said. “My constituents are the only interest group that matters, and I'll continue to serve them honorably."
Ward’s 7 Stephen Holman, a longtime council member, said he will seek another term. Colleagues often ask Holman how the council has voted in the past and about previous discussion on policy matters that did not pass.
“I am running again because my history, knowledge, and experience in this position is needed now more than ever on the current City Council,” Holman said. “I’ll continue to be an independent voice with a balanced approach if re-elected to another term.”
Holman, who has been reelected four times since 2013, has long chaired the Community Planning and Transportation Committee, which has guided the city’s public transit system policy.
Holman said he will continue to focus on affordable housing, protection of the Lake Thunderbird watershed, tree preservation, and finishing voter approved quality of life projects like the Senior Wellness Center, and multi-sports complex.
Ward 3’s Kelly Lynn did not return a request for comment.
According to the City Charter, if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote in the February election, a runoff election will be held in April.
