Numerous factors are playing into the drop in COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations recorded in Oklahoma and the rest of the country in recent weeks, experts say.
Oklahoma’s state’s seven-day rolling average dropped as low as 736 on Feb. 24, the lowest it has been in months. The state also reported just 491 hospitalizations on Tuesday night, which is the lowest number Oklahoma has reported since early September 2020.
The low-case average comes after a month in which Oklahoma saw record highs in terms of its seven-day average, setting a record high average of 4,256 on Jan. 13. The state peaked at nearly 2,000 hospitalizations at once in January.
“On Jan. 12, Oklahoma ranked third in the nation in terms of cases per 100,000 population,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler, chief COVID-19 officer at the University of Oklahoma. “With 103 new cases a day per 100,000 population, we were just behind Arizona and California. As of [Thursday] morning, Oklahoma ranks 19th in the country and we’re seeing 19 new cases a day per 100,000 population. [Also] if you look at the 7-day rolling average, that has dropped 83% since the middle of January.”
Bratzler and other state experts laid out multiple reasons for the significant decline Oklahoma has seen in case and hospitalization numbers since January.
The Christmas surge
Medical experts expected that there would be a substantial increase in the number of cases two weeks after Christmas and New Years due to the amount of people closely congregating together, Bratzler said.
“It was a big surge, more than 4,000 cases a day,” Bratzler said. “But all of our models showed that cases would decline after we got through that surge. So, part of the decline was expected, though we didn’t expect it to drop by 83%.”
The post-January decline also exceeded expectations set by models from Aaron Wendelboe, an epidemiologist and associate professor with The University of Oklahoma’s Hudson College of Public Health.
Wendelboe said that while he expected that Oklahoma would be down to 25 new cases per 100,000 people daily by the end of March, as of Wednesday, the state was already at 20 new cases per 100,000 people daily.
Wendelboe said it’s unclear yet the full impact that February’s sub-freezing weather had on numbers or spread.
Vaccines
Although only 10-15% of Oklahomans have received the vaccine and Bratzler specified that he doesn’t think vaccines account for most of the drop, he did say that he believes enough people have received the vaccine that it is having an effect on the new daily case count.
“If you look in some areas of the state, about half of the people 65 and older have received the vaccine,” he said. “And that has a huge impact on hospitalizations and deaths because those are the people who are most likely to have the complications [caused by] COVID-19.”
Mitigation strategies and rural counties
Bratzler said he began to notice that during the surge in January, the rural counties in Oklahoma were being hit the hardest by the virus. That experience meant people started to have actual connections to others who were having complications from the coronavirus.
“I think some people did start taking COVID a bit more seriously as they saw family members or community people, neighbors and others be hospitalized or die from the disease,” he said.
COVID mitigation measures like masking are also still having a significant impact on the virus’ spread, Wendelboe said.
Wendelboe, who models various pandemic scenarios, said that if Oklahomans went back to pre-pandemic behavior right now, the state would see a spike equivalent to the 4,000-plus cases Oklahoma was seeing each day at one point in January. Even if Oklahomans just eased up on mitigation efforts like mask wearing, the state could see a spike that would have Oklahoma reporting 2,500 cases per day, he said.
“The major point is that the mitigation efforts that we have in place are still critical in order for us to keep observing this downward trend,” Wendelboe said.
Wendelboe said he believes the state will see a few more “bumps” in numbers along the way as people relax their guards over the next few months. Masking and getting vaccinated will be key elements in creating a continued downward trend in Oklahoma’s numbers, he said.
Biology of the virus
A lot of corona-like viruses in America are very seasonal, as they peak in the winter and then drop off, Bratzler said. Though Oklahoma didn’t see that trend perfectly — the virus really peaked in the summer, fall and winter — medical experts still do not fully know the biological make up of this novel virus.
“[Since] we don’t know yet what the natural biology of this particular virus is going to be — will it be one of those viruses that is seasonal, will it tend to go away in spring and summer, and come back in the following winter, every year — we are completely speculative at this point. We just don’t know,” he said.
Herd immunity
Bratzler said that the community of Oklahomans who were spreading the virus most rapidly may have already developed “some degree of herd immunity.”
“The reason [most epidemiologists] believe that is when you look at studies, [they] suggest that conservatively, for every person that gets COVID-19, that has a positive test, there are probably four or five more people in the community who didn’t get sick enough to seek medical care or never got a test,” he said.
To put it more simply, Bratzler said there are a lot more infections out there than what’s visible from Oklahoma’s positive test reports.
“So thinking about Oklahoma, we’re a little over 420,000 infections so far,” he said. “So if you think that four or five times as many people have actually had the infection, that would mean somewhere between 40 and 50% of Oklahomans have already had COVID-19.
“And we do know now that when you have COVID-19, you do develop natural immunity and there’s good evidence from previous studies that shows that probably lasts at least six months.”
Bratzler said that he does not think 40 to 50% of all Oklahomans have had the virus. Instead, he thinks certain communities and populations (ie. college students and those who were more active) saw a tremendous number of cases that were likely higher than what was actually reported from the tests.
Wendelboe said Wednesday that between vaccinations and infections, just over 1.8 million Oklahomans had some form of immunity from the virus.
There’s also a factor Wendelboe calls “conditional herd immunity,” which occurs when there’s enough factors mitigating the spread of COVID that the spread of COVID keeps decreasing. With the rate at which Oklahoma is vaccinating its population, and the continued use of mitigating measures like mask mandates, Oklahoma is seeing conditional herd immunity, Wendelboe said.
It’s helpful that so many Oklahoma entities beyond just health departments are offering the vaccine, Wendelboe said. Oklahomans’ immunity will be strengthened when the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — which requires just one dose and is expected to receive FDA approval in coming days — is available; it will also be helped now that Pfizer’s vaccine is able to be stored at standard freezer temperatures rather than ultra-cold temperatures, allowing more sites to offer the vaccine, Wendelboe said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.