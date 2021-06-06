The Norman City Council could add a non-emergency call response program designed to decrease the need for law enforcement officers, but a state law and similar programs elsewhere demonstrate a consistent need for police response, often for backup.
In meetings during June 2020, the Norman City Council listened to residents who wanted to see policing reimagined in their community. The proposed solutions to racial disparities and police brutality included funding community-based prevention measures such as behavioral health counselors and sexual assault recovery experts by reducing police funding.
Nine unfilled officer positions, frozen from an ongoing lawsuit that impacted the city’s budget, were deleted after the council set aside $630,000 out of $865,000 it cut from the Norman Police Department’s proposed budget increase, to pay for it.
Now the council must decide if it will use firefighters in a specially-trained mobile crisis unit, or if it will stretch its dollars to fund an option similar to a nationally acclaimed program, Crisis Helping Out On The Streets (CAHOOTS) based in Eugene, Oregon.
Why crisis units and police need each otherAccording to state law, even if the council funds an alternative option, officers will still have to respond to many behavioral health and addiction calls, said City Attorney Kathryn Walker and NPD spokeswoman Sarah Jensen.
“The law states that if anyone is taken into protective custody, it must be done by a law enforcement officer or a judge,” Jensen told The Transcript. “Officers will still have to respond to these calls for service involving individuals in crisis, but with fewer resources, less time and personnel to dedicate to the individuals.”
The law applies to persons who refuse transport to a treatment facility, but are in crisis – a danger to themselves or others, NPD Chief Kevin Foster told the council Tuesday.
Walker told the council, “You’re not going to be able to take the police officer out of the equation and deliver them to the appropriate treatment.”
The Eugene Oregon Police Department has the same problem, said Lt. Ron Tinseth of the Eugene Oregon Police Department. Tinseth supervises the CAHOOTS program, which some councilors have pointed to as an example for Norman to follow. The unit provides crisis intervention, counseling and non-emergency medical care and transport to treatment services to those in crisis, the CAHOOTS website reads. The goal is to respond to the scene without unnecessarily involving law enforcement. It is run by the White Bird Clinic.
If a CAHOOTS member recommends anyone is transported to a facility, but cannot get consent, EPD must transport them.
Ward 7 Stephen Holman said the “real solution” of a mobile crisis unit is that they respond “initially” to the call for assistance.
“If it escalates to the point where someone does have to be taken in, police would be called in, I assume, but I think a lot of people have said that they want a different option for the initial response,” Holman said.
Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman said having a mental health professional on scene would mean “that you wouldn’t have to transport them necessarily to be able to get the help they need, because they’re getting the help they need right there.”
The EPD defines diversion as calls from dispatch that do not require police resources, such as backup or transport — a call to which police normally respond, and the response is fulfilled by another agency, its report reads.
If all of those factors are not met, it does not qualify as a diverted response.
Despite CAHOOTS answering a 17% overall call volume from dispatch, police were requested for backup, transport or other resources for some of those calls, which placed the divert rate between 5-8%, an August 2020 EPD crime analysis report shows.
“EPD rates of CAHOOTS requesting backup are higher than what has previously been reported in the news media,” the report states. “It is likely that the true diversion rate falls between approximately 5-8%.”
Data shows that of the 13,854 calls CAHOOTS responds to alone, 30.5% are welfare checks. Tinseth said those calls are everything from checking on an unhoused person who hasn’t moved in two days at a park, to looking in on an elderly resident who hasn’t been seen by neighbors for too long. Other non-emergency calls, “assist public-police,” accounted for 28.8%, and voluntary transport totaled 23.8%.
According to data on the CAHOOTS model, police respond for backup after the crisis unit arrives in 37.3% of welfare check cases, 13.5% of suicidal subject calls and 10.9% of public assistance calls, an EPD 2019 program analysis report shows. Overall, however, the need for backup accounted for 2% of calls when CAHOOTS was the only agency initially dispatched.
Tinseth said while it does divert calls from the EPD, CAHOOTS doesn’t reduce the number of officers, nor does the city cut funding from the EPD to help run the program.
The $2.1 million program is funded as an additional tool for the city’s response to people in crisis. The program is paid for in part from the EPD’s budget — nearly $1 million — private donations, grants and other resources, according to the CAHOOTS website.
“The city is engaged for roughly $900,000,” Tinseth said. “It is in our budget … it’s never been a ‘Chief of Police, we want you to divert $250,000 from your operating budget or reduce your staff size to fund this.’ It’s never been that. It’s always been, ‘We realize the value your department has, we realize these don’t overlap a ton and we want to invest more in CAHOOTS’ and they added to our budget.”
Despite the need for police resources, CAHOOTS reports that it has saved the City of Eugene an average of $8.5 million each year in spending from 2014 to 2017, its website reads.
The city’s proposed crisis program
During the Tuesday night budget study session, councilors deliberated training Norman firefighters to respond to non-emergency and behavioral health calls instead of a stand-alone mobile crisis unit like CAHOOTS.
While the type of training remains unclear for this proposed firefighter model, Ward 1 Brandi Studley, Ward 4 Lee Hall and Holman speculated it would not equal mental health clinicians.
Cities have relied on local partnerships with mental health providers — Norman does, according to Jensen — and officers who have received Crisis Intervention Training (CIT).
Tinset called the 40-hour CIT training an introduction only to mental health.
“Having gone through the training, I would call it an orientation to mental health, whereas you recognize a few things that people are experiencing,” he said. “The difference between that (training) and an experienced crisis counselor is pretty substantial.”
Details like cost and training criteria under City Manager Darrel Pyle’s plan to use firefighters were not fully discussed during the study session Tuesday, but Pyle promised to bring forward a detailed plan in the coming weeks.
According to a case study on CAHOOTS, it is often staffed with people who are emergency medical technicians and have experience in fire departments.
“CAHOOTS team members undergo a months-long training process, in cohorts whenever possible. In addition to at least 40 hours of class time, new staff complete 500 to 600 hours of field training,” the study reads.
After he was met with skepticism from some on the dais, he defended his proposal as a 24/7 solution, and said CAHOOTS does not respond on scene around the clock. However, Tinseth said the call line and teams do respond 24 hours a day.
Pyle also told the council that none of the non profit providers surveyed through a mayoral task force had identified an organization with enough manpower to run a mobile crisis unit. Studley said three interested parties contacted her, ready to pitch their model to the city. The Transcript attempted to learn who these individuals or organizations are, but neither Studley nor Pyle responded to a request for an interview.
Tinseth said communities across the nation try to duplicate the CAHOOTS model.
“Every community takes something from this model and then modifies it to their own needs,” he said.
While the council and staff debate models, residents have spoken at numerous public meetings, worried about the potential loss of life in the meantime. The American Journal of Medicine estimated in 2016 that 24-50% of people who die from lethal police force had a mental illness.
