Three different fiberglass duck sculptures designed by local artists will find new homes at parks around Norman this summer.
The Norman Public Arts Board announced the winning submissions for a Samo Ducky sculpture project, modeled after the Samo Ducky sculpture in Lions Park by Norman artist Douglas Elder. The three selected artists will paint a fiberglass form to be installed this summer.
Elder said all 23 proposals were fascinating, and each would make a unique art piece for Norman parks.
“We loved them all, and it was absolutely a tough competition,” Elder said. “Sadly, it’s a competition and we can only do three, but if you were to see all of the selections, these top three truly stand out.”
Christopher McDaniel’s “Monster Duck,” Nani Lenker’s “Strawberry Shortduck” and Debby Kaspari’s “Vintage Circus Ducky” were chosen last week as the top submissions by the Public Arts Board, along with an advisory panel of experts in public art and community-at-large representatives.
Norman residents might have seen two of Kaspari’s other public art projects — a buffalo bike rack and a cloud with a lightning bolt bike rack — around town.
“She is a famous local artist, but is also famous nationally,” Elder said. “She is an illustrator that does these other projects because she is super creative.”
Elder said Vintage Circus Ducky was inspired by older circus motifs, and will catch attention with an eye-popping color scheme.
McDaniel designed one of the original Samo Ducky sculptures, Dig Duck in Andrews Park. Monster Duck will replace the older sculpture.
“[McDaniel] is a longtime artist with many different projects,” Elder said. “Monster Duck is solid purple with many eyes — it’s very clever and I think the children will absolutely be drawn to it.”
While McDaniel and Kaspari have been involved in the arts for decades, Lenker, the creator of Strawberry Shortduck, is just 18 years old.
“Strawberry Shortduck is so clever, and so outside the box — using the tuft as the leafy green, and bringing it down onto the head, the whole body has become a strawberry, so I’m guessing Lenker likes strawberry shortcake,” Elder said.
Elder said TJ Duck was removed from Reaves Park and Mr. Ducky Esquire was removed from Sequoyah Trail Park, leaving vacancies for Strawberry Shortduck and Vintage Circus Ducky.
Elder said before their installation, the completed sculptures may get paraded through town on a tour.
“We may bring them downtown for a Second Friday Art Walk or something like that, just to let people see them,” Elder said. “When they’re first done, they’re gorgeous pieces, so I can’t wait to see what our artists do with them.”
All three winning artists have a deadline of June 1 to return completed sculptures to the Firehouse Art Center. The artist’ honorarium for the pieces is $500, payable on delivery.
