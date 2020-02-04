A winter storm warning could bring up to 8 inches of snow to the Norman area over the next 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service.
City crews will pretreat all bridges and overpasses and major intersections will with a recently purchased brine maker and brine truck, according to Annahlyse Meyer, the city of Norman's chief communications officer. Crews will also treat primary and secondary routes. The city has seven salt, or sand, spreading units and two motor graders available for snow and ice control.
Area schools are still determining if classes will be cancelled Wednesday.
The winter storm warning starts at 9 p.m. today and runs through 6 p.m. Wednesday. The forecast calls for snow and sleet accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.
The heaviest snow is expected in a band from western north Texas into portions of southwest and central Oklahoma.
The heaviest snowfall and sleet will continue Wednesday morning, with a secondary round of light to moderate snow possible tomorrow tomorrow afternoon and evening.
The National Weather Service predicts wind cills to dip into the single digits.
In case of power outages, officials from OG&E said people can check the company's outage map online at https://www.oge.com/wps/portal/oge/outages/systemwatch. The map is updated every few minutes, but only shows outages that affect at least 50 customers. Customers can report individual outages online and receive text, phone or email updates from my OGEalerts.
An OG&E spokesperson cautioned people to stay safe, and to keep away from downed power lines.
