The City of Norman has cancelled its regular Tuesday council meeting due to a weather advisory, a prepared statement from officials showed Monday.
This week the council would have resumed virtual meetings thanks to a law signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt on Feb. 10. The law is in effect through Feb. 2022 or until the governor’s emergency ends, whichever comes first, Oklahoma Senate Bill 1031 reads.
Most board and commission meetings will be streamed to the city's YouTube channel, including council and its oversight committee, and planning commission meetings, to name a few.
Closures
The city's administrative offices and recreation facilities will remain closed on Tuesday, February 16 and Wednesday, February 17 due to the ongoing weather event, the release reads.
Roads
City public works crews will continue around-the-clock clearing operations until roads are clear and dry. The primary snow routes are being cleared first, followed by secondary routes as resources permit. City and Cleveland County crews will be working together to address roads in rural east Norman as part of an interlocal agreement.
Drivers should:
Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.
Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
Be patient and allow extra time in reaching destinations.
Residents are encouraged to avoid any unnecessary travel. If travel is necessary, extra caution should be used on bridges, overpasses and intersections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.