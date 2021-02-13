The City of Norman administrative offices and recreation centers will be closed on Monday in anticipation of a significant weather event.
City public works crews continue pre-treat bridges, overpasses and major intersections with brine or salt. The primary snow routes are being treated first, followed by secondary routes as resources permit. Crews will continue to monitor the situation and remain on standby to perform clearing operations as needed.
At this time there are no anticipated impacts to the regular trash service. An announcement will be made from this office if conditions change.
During icy conditions, drivers are asked to:
· Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
· Be aware of black ice, which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.
· Accelerate and decelerate slowly.
· Do not use cruise control.
· Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow for extra time in reaching destinations.
· Avoid unnecessary travel.
· Keep a bundle of cold-weather gear in your car, such as extra food and water, warm clothing a flashlight, a glass scraper, blankets, medications and more.
Residents are also reminded of the need to allow faucets to drip and open cabinet doors during freezing temperatures to prevent pipe bursts and flooding.
Those in need of shelter or assistance are encouraged to call the help hotline at 211 or see the city’s webpage for additional homeless resources.
